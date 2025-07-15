Former Arizona Cardinal Gets Honest on Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray enters his seventh and most pivotal year in the NFL, and though the spotlight is always on a franchise passer, 2025 is set up for the spotlight to shine extra bright on the former No. 1 overall pick.
Murray's talents can't be debated, though he's yet to fully maximize his potential. With Arizona touting its most talented roster in recent memory entering training camp, there's playoff expectations for the Cardinals.
As expected, Murray will be a key factor in ensuring the Cardinals are playing deep into January - and when speaking with Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard, former Arizona defensive back Antrel Rolle gave his two cents on Murray:
Antrel Rolle Opens Up on Kyler Murray
“Game-planning against him would be an absolute nightmare. I would hate to do it. I mean, how many spies can you put on this guy? And he’s not one-dimensional. He can light you up with his arm as well," Rolle said.
"He’s such a dynamic and explosive player, and it’s consistency that we’re all looking for more from him. It will elevate his game to another level. But he’s a dynamic player, a dangerous player. When you’ve got a guy like that who can kill you with both his arm and legs, watch out.”
That's certainly a popular opinion surrounding Murray, as he's clearly somebody defensive coordinators don't have a fun time planning for - though his highs and lows are far too volatile to be considered an elite player at his position.
Some believe this could be Murray's final season in the desert, pending results on how 2025 plays out.
While it might take a drastically poor season for Murray to be moved next offseason, there's no doubting the pressure he faces under his third season with HC Jonathan Gannon and OC Drew Petzing.
No changes were made to Arizona's offense, signaling a vote of confidence from the front office in Murray and his crew of weapons to take the next step in 2025.
“I think the offense will take another jump. I do. We've got some guys coming off injury that are going to be back to help us out," GM Monti Ossenfort told reporters after the draft.
"... I think our offensive line played well last year. I think it's a good group. I think that the whole group's going to have a chance to ascend and build on what they did last year."