Kyle Shanahan Had Heartfelt Message for 49ers Players After Blowout Loss to Seahawks

The injuries finally became too much for the 49ers to overcome in their blowout loss to the Seahawks on Saturday, officially eliminating San Francisco from postseason contention.

Despite losing stars like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and others for all or part of the season, the 49ers went 12-5, defeated the Eagles in the wild-card round and advanced to the final eight.

Yet from the moment Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, setting off a raucous crowd at Lumen Field, it was apparent the 49ers were at last overmatched. Their season closes in a 41-6 thumping, an ending that did not do justice to all the team accomplished in the face of numerous gutting injuries.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he told his players after the game, “I thanked them for the whole season, how much they battled for everything. I know everyone was sick about tonight, how it went in every facet, but I tried not to make it about tonight when I was with them. I thanked them for what they’ve done all year, and I’ve been extremely proud of everyone in that room throughout this year.”

Later in his press conference, Shanahan specifically extended immense praise toward running back Christian McCaffrey, who was the one constant for the 49ers during an injury riddled season. After missing the majority of the 2024 season due to an achilles injury, McCaffrey recorded 413 touches and 2,126 yards from scrimmage this season, chugging the 49ers along when their other top playmakers were out.

“I think this was one of the most impressive seasons by an individual player ever, just in terms of what a warrior and man he is, week in and week out,” Shanahan said of McCaffrey. “I’ve never been around anything like that. The dude was unbelievable, his dedication to empty the tank every single game. To be able to do that for that many games in a row is something that I’ve never really seen before.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who finished the game 15-of-27 with 140 yards and an interception, echoed a similar message to Shanahan.

“Obviously it just got taken away from us and Kyle’s talking to us, just about the year. You reflect a little bit, it does feel good just being reminded of guys stepping up and the resiliency,” Purdy told reporters. “The character and the heart of this team was unlike anything I have ever been a part of. I know a lot of guys were saying it. Kyle said it. Trent Williams said it. Everyone feels it. The heart man. We’re gonna regroup, get guys healthy, and get back after it.”

After an encouraging season, the 49ers will look to regroup this offseason to help put them back into title contention. Most of all, they’ll look to finally get healthy.

