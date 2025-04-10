ESPN Reveals Cardinals Draft Plans
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are two weeks away from the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the organization could take a multitude of different routes with their current selection, which sits at No. 16.
After a busy free agent period where the Cardinals plugged in some massive needs, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort previously said the Cardinals won't be drafting for position or need when they're on the clock:
"That's always a good feeling when you don't have to force a pick. Sure there are always positions where you are like, 'Hey, we are a little deeper here.' When the perceived need for a player matches what is available at your pick, that's a slam dunk. But we're in a good spot," Ossenfort told AZCardinals.com.
"There isn't something we have to force."
What will Arizona do once they're on the clock?
The Cardinals are expected to move down and draft on the defensive side of the ball, according to ESPN's Matt Miller:
"With only six selections right now, don't be surprised if the Cardinals trade back in Round 1 to get more picks," said Miller.
"When they do pick, we've been told by multiple scouts that the Cardinals will likely go defense early. 'They have to get a difference-maker on defense,' an NFC scout said."
This isn't exactly earth-shattering news, as even Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon hinted at the possibility of Arizona moving down in the draft.
"We could be picking - I'm not going to put my foot in my mouth - you're picking 16 right now, it doesn't mean that's where we're going to be picking," he said at the Combine.
The Cardinals have done fairly extensive work on front seven prospects ahead of the draft.
Arizona has hosted the following defensive players on visits:
Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, Femi Oladejo, Princely Umanmielen, Nic Scourton, Jalon Walker, James Pearce, Walter Nolen, Shemar Turner and TJ Sanders on Top 30 visits (h/t PHNX).
The Cardinals could also target positions such as offensive line and wide receiver in the draft.
