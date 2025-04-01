Trade Down? 3 Players Cardinals Could Target in Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft provides an awesome opportunity for the Arizona Cardinals to continue building and improving a roster that was competing for a playoff spot before collapsing at the end of the season.
The reasons for their stumble were obvious ones, and it just so happens that this draft class has the guys to fill those positions.
Arizona has to get better on defense, particularly the front seven, beef up their offensive line, and add playmakers to wide receiver — particularly speed.
This class can address those spots, but the Cardinals have limited ammo as of now with just six picks and serious depth issues that need more than just one pick needed to help.
A move down feels likely, and fans are very much on board with a trade down. That's good news if even after a trade down, Arizona can still find some seriously good players.
Emeka Egbuka
Would the Cardinals really take another wide receiver in round one after making that choice a year ago with the fourth overall pick? Well, they could if they manage to move down the board, grab extra ammo, and find him to be the best player on the board.
Wide receiver is still a big need for this team.
A move down to grab Egbuka would be a great addition for this offense. Egbuka specializes as a yards after catch player who's hard to bring down in the open field.
I wouldn't describe him as a deep threat or field stretcher, which is the biggest need for the receiving corps, but he does have extreme creativity once he gets the ball -- more so than anyone currently on this roster.
Egbuka's addition to this offense would give Arizona some RAC ability at receiver as someone who can get the ball underneath or on quick routes and make something happen. He's also ideal to play the slot at the next level, so he could find a starting role out the gate.
Selling fans on drafting a receiver day one won't be easy, but I could get behind it and help sell fans on the move.
James Pearce
Pearce's stock is falling right now -- right, wrong, or indifferent -- and some franchise is going to capitalize on his drop. That team could be the Cardinals, even with a trade down.
Without exaggeration, I have seen Pearce drop all the way out of round one and to be clear that's bogus to me. But he is slipping into the mid-to-late 20s and maybe even further... Arizona should capitalize on his drop if this turns out to be legitimate.
Say what you want about Pearce, but he's a high-effort player with production to match. There should be little concerns there, so the focus will be pushed toward what may be holding him back.
So long as whatever it is gets checked off by the staff then this is potentially the move of the draft. Getting one of, if not the, best pass rushers in a deep 2025 class after trading down in madness... but it could be reality.
Mykel Williams
It turns out Williams isn't quite the athletic marvel we made him about to be after underwhelming testing. Coupled with some mild injury concerns and a lack of top-end production, WIlliams has found himself falling down the board.
His range currently feels around the mid-to-late 20s, with the Packers being my personal favorite sweet spot at 23.
I remain a fan of Williams. Seeing his full-potential has me believing he can become a matchup nightmare for opposing linemen with his power and explosion. Good coaching can get him up to speed, so long as his health problems are behind him.
It's well-documented by now that I love the defensive coaching staff that Arizona employs; if anyone can get to Williams' potential, it's Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis.
A move down even ten picks could still net them Williams, who is good coaching away from becoming a beast.
READ MORE: 3 Players Cardinals Could Move Up For