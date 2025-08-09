How to Watch: Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs
Who: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
What: NFL 2025 Preseason, Week 1
When: Saturday, Aug. 9 at 5:00 PM MST
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
The Arizona Cardinals play host to the Kansas City Chiefs to begin preseason action, and despite the contest being a mere exhibition game, we're bound to see stars across the field.
Both Kansas City and Arizona are expected to play their starters later tonight, giving fans at State Farm Stadium the opportunity to see faces such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. among plenty other notable names.
Here's how to catch today's action:
How to Watch/Listen to Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs
TV: Arizona’s Family (KPHO-TV, CBS 5) – Dave Pasch, Sam Acho & Dani Sureck
RADIO: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM—English (Paul Calvisi, A.Q. Shipley), Fuego 106.7 FM —Spanish (Luis Hernandez, Irving Villanueva)
NFL Network will air a re-run of the game starting at midnight MST.
Full Arizona Cardinals Preseason Schedule
Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 9 HOME vs Kansas City Chiefs (5:00 PM AZ time)
Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 16 AWAY at Denver Broncos (6:30 PM AZ time)
Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 23 HOME vs Las Vegas Raiders (7:00 PM AZ time)
Arizona will participate in a joint practice with the Broncos ahead of their Week 2 preseason slate as well.
Storylines to Watch as Cardinals Begin Preseason
With this being the first of three preseason games, there's no accurate way to judge expectations - though the main storyline is how Arizona's starters will fare and exactly how much they'll play this preseason, which will be a first for head coach Jonathan Gannon during his tenure.
"Well, It's live. So I do think that's the best form of evaluation, the best form of learning where growth can take place. But I want to see us operate and make sure that we're doing the right things," Gannon told reporters earlier this week.
"Again, we're not game-planning. We're not going to game-plan Kansas City or Denver or Vegas. So it's really kind of about us, you know what I mean? Make sure that we're learning from those reps. Everybody, not just the ones, the twos and the threes as well."
All eyes will be on Kyler Murray to see how he looks entering his seventh and most pivotal year in the NFL - though a successful preseason debut can't be measured in stats according to our own Richie Bradshaw.
"You can always tell when a player is feeling himself, and Murray is no exception. He can be the best player on the field when he’s dialed in, but he can be just as big a liability otherwise. It’s by far the biggest reason his popularity with fans is so uneven," he wrote.
"So when he takes the field tonight, whether for one drive, a quarter, or more, we have to see Murray playing with the swagger that makes him so dangerous."