Arizona Cardinals Reveal Starters Will Play in Preseason
On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that his starters will get playing time in the preseason.
Arizona's first preseason contest is on Saturday, August 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Cardinals' starters got little to no action in 2024's preseason, Gannon is taking a different approach ahead of 2025.
Arizona Cardinals Starters to Play in Preseason
“I told them last night they're going to play," Gannon told reporters Tuesday.
“I think it's the best thing for our team this year. I think we're at a good point with our health. We're at a good point with our development. And I think this year with our team, it's the best thing to do for our guys.”
Gannon noted the importance of preseason reps in his evaluation process — seeing how the units operate and how the players execute.
"Well, It's live. So I do think that's the best form of evaluation, the best form of learning where growth can take place. But I want to see us operate and make sure that we're doing the right things.
"Again, we're not game-planning. We're not going to game-plan Kansas City or Denver or Vegas. So it's really kind of about us, you know what I mean? Make sure that we're learning from those reps. Everybody, not just the ones, the twos and the threes as well," Gannon said.
On the surface level, fans are starving to see their stars in action on the field.
There's also certainly an argument to be made against giving your key players reps in preseason. The threat of injury can loom large, or perhaps coaches don't want other teams picking up film on their players.
But there's also often a balance there. In 2024, without hardly any preseason action, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and QB Kyler Murray weren't able to get into a rhythm and find a rapport as quickly as some would have hoped.
Perhaps that overvalues just how much of an impact a few possessions in August can have on the regular season's output, but Gannon is looking to get his guys some more real-game action than they had prior to last season's outset.
Gannon said he did not know if the Chiefs are planning to do the same.
"I haven't talked to Andy [Reid] if they're going to play them or not. I know what he's done in the past, but honestly, not too concerned [with Kansas City], I'm more concerned with us.”