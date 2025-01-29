NFL Insider Ties Cardinals to Eagles Pass Rusher
The Arizona Cardinals have some serious money to spend in free agency, and head coach Jonathan Gannon could bring on a familiar face to help the team's weakest position group.
Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat is set to hit the open market after the team's Super Bowl battle against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Two years ago, Gannon (then Philadelphia's defensive coordinator) made his way to Arizona after facing Kansas City in a Super Bowl.
Is Sweat on a similar path?
The pass rusher ranked as ESPN's No. 9 pending free agent:
"A productive rusher in Vic Fangio's front in Philadelphia, Sweat had eight sacks and 33 pressures this season. He's a long, angular mover who can win with speed-to-power, and he has built-in counters to disengage from offensive tackles. Given his age, positional value and the ability to hit the quarterback, Sweat makes our top 10," wrote Matt Bowen.
NFL insider Jeremy Fowler highlighted the Cardinals as a team with connections to Sweat:
"Sweat will enter free agency with the flexibility to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. He has ties to Arizona, where his former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is running the show. Washington, New England, Tampa Bay and Tennessee could be on the radar, too."- ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler
Sweat - soon to be 28-years-old - has played in no less than 16 games in each of the last four seasons, amassing 33 sacks in that time frame.
The Cardinals' edge room is considered one of their weakest, and Arizona is highly favored to address the position in either free agency (where they own north of $70 million in cap space) or the draft (where they have the No. 16 overall pick) later in the offseason.
While the connection with Gannon does make sense, it's notable to point out current Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis was the linebackers coach in Philadelphia under Gannon.
