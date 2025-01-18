Top Cardinals Free Agent Targets
Free agency frenzy is right around the corner to start the league new year, and the Arizona Cardinals need to be one of the busier teams in the league after a good, but also bad 2024 season.
The Cardinals definitely took a nice step forward this season and appeared in line for a playoff spot before collapsing down the stretch in epic fashion. Now entering year three of the Jonathan Gannon era, the time has arrived to go all-in and make sure they don’t fall flat on their face again.
I was critical of the Cardinals choosing not to spend money last offseason during free agency, but the team felt they’d be better off waiting at least one more year.
To me, this feels like a “now-or-never” offseason and there’s more than a few upcoming free agents that I’d love to see Arizona go after – even if it means paying extra.
Trey Smith, Offensive Lineman, Kansas City Chiefs
It’s not often that a top-tier offensive lineman hits the market, but Smith may have priced himself out of Kansas City. Smith made his first Pro Bowl this season and has missed just one single start in his four-year NFL career. He’ll turn just 26-years-old in June.
Smith is the type of player that team’s splurge on whether they’re Super Bowl contenders or not and the Cardinals shouldn’t be an exception to this. Plugging in an elite, young offensive lineman to a group that has shown some nice potential. I see Smith as the kind of addition that Arizona made back in the 2010s with Mike Iupati… remember how great the offensive line got the moment he signed?
For what it’s worth, if the Cards would prefer to go bargain shopping on the offensive line, then I’m all in on Patrick Mekari from the Baltimore Ravens. Mekari has played all five spots on the line and is more than a quality enough starter, especially at guard. He’ll cost significantly less than Smith, too.
Josh Sweat, Edge Rusher, Philadelphia Eagles
Reuniting Sweat and Jonathan Gannon is a sweet thought after the soon-to-be 28-year-old recorded a career-best 11 sacks in 2021 under the Cardinals’ head coach. Even in the two years since Gannon departed Sweat has racked up 14.5 sacks.
I know a lot of Cardinals fans are likely groaning that I didn’t mention Haason Reddick, but it’s time to let it go. Fans want Gannon to reunite with one of his top pass rushers from when he was the defensive coordinator in Philly, so let’s do it right and get the better one.
Sweat is still a spry pass rusher with his best days still in front of him.
Chase Young, Edge Rusher, New Orleans Saints
Is it taboo to still want Young in 2025? There’s no denying that the former second overall pick has failed to live up to his draft status. Injuries have no doubt plagued his career, but even when he’s found the field he hasn’t been exceptional. Unfortunately, I doubt that is set to change as he enters year six.
For what it’s worth, I’d say that Young is coming off one of his finer seasons despite having just 5.5 sacks. However, it’s the first time in his career that he managed to stay on the field for all 17 games. Young will be just 26-years-old in April, too, so hopefully he can turn the corner with his health problems.
Signing Young isn’t a fix-all at the edge spot, but it is a signing that could help deepen the edge rushing room without breaking the bank. The Cardinals need any help they can get, but I like Young a lot as a bargain bin signing who could pay off more than you might think.
Osa Odighizuwa, Defensive Lineman, Dalas Cowboys
Speaking of bargain bin signings, someone is going to be very happy with pulling in Odighizuwa’s services. The former third-round pick has racked up 13.5 sacks over his four-years with the Cowboys from his defensive tackle spot and was always a player opposing offensive lines had to game plan for given his ferocity from the interior.
The Cardinals need help everywhere in the front-seven to dial up consistent pressure without having to rely on the blitz and Odighizuwa is a fantastic addition to solving that problem. In fairness, Arizona already has a similar player in Dante Stills, but the current lack of depth at the position should silence most grievances with adding him.
Zack Baun, Linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles
One of the biggest surprises and breakouts of the 2024 season was Baun. The fifth-year linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and saw his career skyrocket thanks to a much-needed position change to being a full-time linebacker.
Baun recorded 151 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception… that’s legitimately Defensive Player of the Year numbers. Philadelphia will surely want him back, but they’ve seen many linebackers come and go over the years with little trouble replacing them.
The Cardinals could be parting ways with Kyzir White – a move that I am vehemently opposed to – however, getting younger and potentially better is far from a bad thing. A productive and athletic linebacker like Baun in Gannon’s scheme could see him post similar numbers and carve out a name amongst fans quickly.
Asante Samuel Jr., Cornerback, Los Angeles Chargers
I hear you saying the Cardinals already have plenty of depth in the secondary and I don’t necessarily disagree, but I will counter with this – how many of those players can be your top cornerback who you put on an opposing team’s star receiver and forget about it?
The answer shouldn’t be anyone other than Garrett Williams, who should stay in the slot where he’s quickly becoming one of the game’s best.
Yes, Sean Murphy-Bunting is currently on a three-year deal to be your top corner, but he didn’t look like it last season so why continue to leave the spot open? I also like the young guys like Max Melton and Starling Thomas, but none of them profile as legitimate CB1s.
Samuel was forgotten about this season after playing just four games, but he was turning into one of the best young cornerbacks in the league over his first three seasons with the Chargers. If he indeed finds free agency, then the Cardinals should be all over him.
Don’t worry about the numbers between him and Murphy-Bunting, because Samuel is here for the long-term, whereas SMB was always a short-term guy.