Experts Pick Prop Bets for Cardinals-Broncos

Gambling brains from across the web pick their favorite prop bets for Week 15's meeting between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals have landed in the Mile High City for their Week 15 contest with the Denver Broncos.

If you're not a fan of either team, tuning into Sunday's Colt McCoy-Brett Rypien duel might not be the first thing on your mind in the morning.

As sports gambling becomes more open in the country, more ways become available for fans to be invested in games.

This is one of those weeks where that notion will be put to the test.

Here's some prop bets from across the web:

Covers.com Loves the Under

Jeremy Jones: "This will be McCoy’s third start of the season and his fourth game with significant action. In those three previous games, the Cardinals have only averaged 16.7 points per game. It’s not going to be any easier against this Denver defense for McCoy. The Cards will need to rely more on James Connor to get the run game going, but the Broncos have held their opponent under 100 rushing yards in six of their 13 games.

"Even though the Cardinals defense has been bad, the Denver offense has been even worse. The Broncos will keep the Cardinals out of the end zone and this game could be very ugly to watch. That means you must go hard on the Under here regardless of how low this total gets.

"My best bet: Under 37.5"

MGM's Best Bets With Cardinals Trends

-The Arizona Cardinals have hit the 1Q Game Total Under in 7 of their last 8 away games (+5.90 Units / 60% ROI)

-The Arizona Cardinals have hit the 2H Game Total Over in 7 of their last 8 away games (+5.85 Units / 65% ROI)

-The Arizona Cardinals have covered the 1Q Spread in their last 5 games (+5.15 Units / 79% ROI)

-The Arizona Cardinals have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 6 of their last 8 away games (+4.85 Units / 56% ROI)

-The Arizona Cardinals have hit the Game Total Over in 5 of their last 7 games (+3.90 Units / 51% ROI)

Betsperts Likes DeAndre Hopkins to Hit Over on Receiving Yards

Receiving Yards Prop: Over 66.5 (-117)

Brian Twining: "Hopkins’ 653 yards receiving (93.3 per game) lead all receivers on the Cardinals. He’s been targeted on 75 occasions, and has registered 56 receptions and three TDs.

"Hopkins has posted 85.7 yards per game with one touchdown during his last three games, reeling in 20 passes on 29 targets."

-Hopkins averages 93.3 receiving yards, 26.8 more than the prop bet of 66.5 set for Sunday.

-In 46.2% of his games this year (six of 13), Hopkins has collected over 66.5 receiving yards.

-Hopkins has totaled 17.8 more receiving yards per game (93.3) than his average over/under (75.5).

-In six of seven games this season, Hopkins has gone over on his prop for receiving yards.

-In three of seven games this year, Hopkins has a touchdown catch, but no games with more than one.

Fox Sports Says Take Hopkins' Receptions Prop, too

Warren Sharp: "The only element at all that stands out to me in this game is DeAndre Hopkins' receptions prop. McCoy has targeted Hopkins on 34% of his throws, with Hopkins posting games of 10-98-0, 9-91-0 and now 7-79-0 in the weeks McCoy has been under center.

"The Broncos are great vs. boundary receivers, holding them to only 5.7 yards per target, which is the lowest in the NFL. So I would not be interested in betting his yardage over. But with Rypien operating a more erratic offense which might be even less consistent, and with the Cardinals a dog on the road, and Kingsbury letting McCoy throw frequently, I expect Hopkins will still have plenty of targets.

"In McCoy’s starts, he was lined at 5.5 and 6.5 receptions. So long as he’s not lined higher than 6.5 receptions, I would be interested in the Over."

