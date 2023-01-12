Report: Vance Joseph Set to Interview With Cardinals Next Week

The Arizona Cardinals are slowly piecing their head coach search together, and have scheduled their first in-person interview for the open position with Vance Joseph.

The Arizona Cardinals are in search for their fourth head coach since 2013 after the dismissal of Kliff Kingsbury earlier this week.

While plenty of candidates have seen their names thrown around as potential hires for awhile now, the Cardinals have only begun to contact candidates.

Yesterday, Arizona received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. While we don't yet know an official time and place for said interview, we also know defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will be interviewing for the open position next week.

This isn't surprising in the least, as Joseph has been rumored to be a strong candidate since whispers first emerged that Kingsbury would be gone.

He's been with the Cardinals since 2019 as defensive coordinator, has prior head coach experience with Denver and is well respected within the building.

However, some are skeptical on if he's the right person for the job.

Joseph's prior stint in Denver didn't fare too well, as his 11-21 record got him fired after only two seasons. In 2022, Joseph's defense gave up the second-most points per game in the league with an average of 26.4.

Arizona's use of Isaiah Simmons and deployment of younger players has also come under question. Should Joseph be hired, he'll also have to have a strong offensive coordinator to maximize the most out of quarterback Kyler Murray, something Kingsbury failed to do.

