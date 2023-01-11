Report: Cardinals Receive Permission to Interview Sean Payton

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly received permission to interview Sean Payton, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Arizona Cardinals have officially begun their search for their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury on Monday.

While the organization has put in many requests for the currently vacant general manager job, things had been rather quiet on the front to find a fourth head coach since 2013.

Until now.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that the Cardinals had received permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. He is the first reported coach Arizona has received permission to interview at this time.

The Broncos also requested to interview Payton as well.

Payton is still technically under contract with the Saints, and the team has been very forward on what would be required to get him off their hands: A first-round pick. The Cardinals currently hold the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Payton is also expected to command a high salary, although no exact figures have been reported at this time.

The Cardinals join the Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans in clubs looking for their next head coach. Arizona was the last of the group to fire their previous head coach.

Owner Michael Bidwill stated to reporters on Monday his desire to have a general manager in place prior to hiring a head coach, yet Payton will likely come with hopes of plentiful control of roster and personnel moves.

The Cardinals are looking for a change in culture. Hiring Payton - a Super Bowl winning coach - may be a step in the right direction.

