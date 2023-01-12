HBO's Hard Knocks is officially done following the Arizona Cardinals. Here's our takeaways from the final episode.

The Arizona Cardinals' regular season has concluded, and thus has HBO's in-season Hard Knocks coverage of the team.

It feels as if just yesterday the series was highlighting a Cardinals team looking to turn around the initial misfortunates of the regular season to again make the playoffs.

Every Wednesday night has been a treat for both die-hard Cardinals fans and average viewers alike. Now, with even more drama to ensure in the offseason, we'll move forward without the numerous cameras plugged throughout the facility.

For one last time, here's the top takeaways from the latest Hard Knocks episode:

Takeaways From Cardinals Hard Knocks Season Finale

Damar Hamlin

Some thing are bigger than football, and that was put on display after what happened to Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. HBO did a great job capturing the numerous heartfelt conversations about Hamlin and his progress after an initial gloomy outlook.

J.J. Watt

For very obvious reasons, the last episode concluded with Watt's final moments in the NFL - very emotional moments at that. From his last practice to a special surprise the night before battling San Francisco and even the featured standing ovation he received in the last minutes before the clock hit zero, it was great to see Watt and his family go through those special times and ponder the future.

Bonus points to HBO for the badger feature.

David Blough and Joe Montana

Blough's stint vs. Atlanta was enough to earn him another start against the 49ers in Week 18, and we saw him collect some nice compliments from teammates and coaches during the week of practice.

We also learned that his father played a special role in Baylor football lore (who knew bears liked Dr. Pepper?) while also executing a play named after one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time.

DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins is a man of many interests, and that was showcased in the form of pottery with teammates such as Zaven Collins and Isaiah Simmons accompanying him. He stressed the importance of finding passion outside of the game and reflected on the past season, both good and bad.

Kliff Kingsbury

In his final week as Arizona's head coach, Kingsbury stressed the importance of sticking together. Kingsbury isn't naïve to rumors and speculation, and his tone when speaking to the cameras showed. The end of the episode touches on Kingsbury's dismissal with Michael Bidwill speaking to reporters while featuring some heartfelt words from Kliff in a brief meeting to thank them for their efforts.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Report: Vance Joseph to Interview for Open HC Spot Next Week

Report: Cardinals Receive Permission to Interview Sean Payton

DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants These Two Landing Spots

DeAndre Hopkins Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram