49ers Reportedly Sign Former Arizona Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella has found a new home.
From NFL insider Jordan Schultz:
"Sources: The #49ers are signing WR Andy Isabella and RB/KR Ameer Abdullah after working them out Wednesday. Abdullah spent the last 3 years with the Raiders. Isabella, a former 2nd-round pick of the Cardinals, is back in the NFL after a stint in the UFL."
Isabella - as alluded to by Schultz - was a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft, taken ahead of receivers such as DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin.
Isabella played 39 games in three years for the Cardinals, hauling in 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns.
“Sometimes it takes guys a little longer for the light to come on. I’m not saying that’s solely the case for Andy, but certainly holding out hope that he continues to show progress and maybe get a great opportunity this weekend to have some success," former Cardinals GM Steve Keim said in Isabella's last full season with the team.
To say his time in the desert was underwhelming would be an understatement, though the UMass wideout failed to latch on anywhere else during his career with stops in Baltimore, Buffalo, Pittsburgh and most recently the UFL's St. Louis Battlehawks.
Isabella didn't register any playing time last season and has played in just nine total games since 2022.
Isabella now lands on a 49ers team looking for wide receiver depth with Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall landing on PUP to begin training camp while Jacob Cowing and Jauan Jennings are also battling injuries.