Arizona Cardinals Release Details for Red & White Practice
The Arizona Cardinals have released full details of their Red & White practice coming up on Saturday, Aug. 2.
All of the following information was provided by the Cardinals' Media Relations staff:
Fans will have the opportunity to watch the Cardinals practice from approximately 1:15-3:15 p.m. at State Farm Stadium. Prior to the start of practice, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and head coach Jonathan Gannon will address the crowd.
While both parking and admission are free, digital tickets will be required for entry into the Red & White Practice.
TICKET AVAILABILITY: Fans may reserve tickets for the “Red & White Practice” and all training camp practices by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Individuals may secure up to four free tickets per practice while supplies last.
FREE PUBLIC PARKING: Carparks on the east side (Green and Grey) and west side (Orange) of the stadium will open on Saturday beginning at 12:15 p.m. It is strongly advised that fans do not arrive in advance of the carparks opening for the best and safest entrance experience.
STADIUM ENTRY: Gates will open on Saturday to season ticket members at 12:30 p.m. and for all guests at 12:45 p.m. Fans can enter State Farm Stadium at BetMGM Gate 1 (west side), Hyundai Gate 2 (north side) and Bud Light Gate 3 (east side).
EXCESSIVE HEAT: Fans attending the “Red & White Practice” and all Cardinals Training Camp practices are advised to be mindful of the excessive heat and take necessary precautions. It is strongly suggested that fans arrive at State Farm Stadium as the gates open to avoid waiting in the heat, along with hydrating ahead of time and bringing a factory sealed, non-frozen 16.9 oz. bottle of water.
SECURITY: In accordance with current NFL security guidelines, all fans will be subject to screening including the use of magnetometers prior to entry. In addition, the NFL Clear Bag policy will be in effect and all fans are asked to limit the items brought inside the stadium to speed their entry through security. For more information, please visit www.azcardinals.com/events/training-camp/.
FAN SEATING: Open seating for fans on Saturday will be available in the lower level of the stadium.
AUTOGRAPHS: Following practice on Saturday, the entire team will sign autographs along the lower field wall on both sidelines for a limited time prior to leaving the field. To ensure all fans have an enjoyable and safe experience, fans are asked to be considerate of each other and especially to those younger fans attempting to get an autograph.
Guests with disabilities are invited to visit the Kids Zone Waiver Tables on the South Bridge to receive a wristband for a post-practice autograph session for themselves and one companion. Guests with this wristband should meet on the main concourse at Section 137 at approximately 2:15 p.m. to be escorted to this autograph experience.
KIDS INTERACTIVE ZONE: Located on the south bridge, activities here include a quarterback toss, 40-yard dash and mini-field goal kick. All children (ages 5-12) who wish to participate in this activity must be accompanied by an adult and sign a release.
50/50 RAFFLE: The Cardinals will host a 50/50 raffle at Saturday’s practice to benefit the recently-launched Arizona Cardinals Foundation. Kiosk locations will be in the main concourse at sections 107, 123 and 135 from 12:30-3:00 p.m.
JR. CHEER PERFORMANCE: Prior to the start of practice, Cardinals Cheerleaders will join a group of Jr. Cheer participants for a special performance on the field.
BIG RED & CHEERLEADER AUTOGRAPHS: Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders will sign autographs during Saturday’s practice between sections 117-121 in the north endzone concourse.
CONCESSIONS: Stadium concessions will be open for food and beverage needs, offering classic fare, and new items for the 2025 season. There will also be select training camp value items for fans to enjoy. All concession sales will be cashless.
ARIZONA CARDINALS TEAM SHOP: All of the latest Cardinals merchandise offerings will be available at the Arizona Cardinals Team Shop located at the north end of the stadium by Hyundai Gate 2 (Section 123) in addition to three locations on the main concourse (Section 101, 127 & 135). All sales in the team shop will be cashless.
TICKETS: Membership Headquarters will be located on the east concourse outside of section 135 and will have Cardinals representatives on hand. Call (602) 379-0102 or log onto www.azcardinals.com/tickets for more information.
For more information regarding training camp, please visit www.azcardinals.com/cardscamp.