Cardinals WR Joins Patriots for Playoff Push

ARIZONA — Former Arizona Cardinals WR Trent Sherfield Sr. is joining the New England Patriots' practice squad ahead of their Divisional Round tilt against the Houston Texans.

Sherfield was one of eight Cardinals players that had his contract expire yesterday, effectively making him a free agent. It didn't take him long to find a new home.

Sherfield played a total of 12 regular season games between the Cardinals and Broncos this year. He signed to Arizona's practice squad later in the year after a plethora of injuries plagued the Cardinals' wide receiver room.

For the Cardinals specifically, he had just one target thrown his way through the two games he played after landing in Arizona back in November.

It was initially a homecoming for Sherfield, who began his career with Arizona as an undrafted free agent back in 2018.

"Coming here was a blessing in a lot of different ways," said Sherfield (h/t AZCardinals.com). "I needed to be here ... It'll be surreal to be back out there."

Now, Sherfield is a depth piece for one of the league's hottest teams in New England, who could very well make a push to the Super Bowl if they play to their strengths.

As for the Cardinals, they're in the midst of a coaching search yet again after Jonathan Gannon was sent packing after three years of service.

"I know our fans are frustrated. I am more frustrated. I know Monti is more frustrated. And so is JG and every one of those coaches and players. We all expected more. But when I look at it, some of the changes that were made with other teams just a year or two years ago, those teams with new coaches from a year or two ago are now in the playoffs, playing this weekend," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said.

"I know we can turn it around, and I'm looking forward to getting going with this search because it's going to be a great opportunity for us to be that next story where we flip it around.

"We want to win. This was a decision that was based solely off winning. When I look at what other teams have done, and frankly, historically, we've done a quick turnaround in our not too distant past, I am looking forward to that, and I hope it's going to be in the first year, not in the second year," he said.

"But we're confident that our search is going to be thorough, it's going to be broad, and we're going to select the right coach."

