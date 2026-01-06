Former Cardinals Captain Joining 49ers for Playoff Push

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals won't be in the postseason, but a former captain will be on the roster for a divisional foe.

The San Francisco 49ers are bringing on LB Kyzir White for their postseason run as injuries have piled up at the linebacker position.

Sources: The #49ers are bolstering their LB group ahead of the playoffs, agreeing to a deal with veteran LB Kyzir White.



San Fran has dealt with a multitude of LB injuries this season. pic.twitter.com/3BRIL9xu2K — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 6, 2026

White was released by the Cardinals this past offseason and spent some time with the Tennessee Titans previously before now joining the 49ers.

San Francisco will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this playoff weekend for a spot in the NFC's divisional round.

This isn't the only Cardinals-49ers connection in today's news cycle, as Arizona could steal San Francisco's defensive coordinator for their vacant head coach opening after Robert Saleh was requested to be interviewed.

White could potentially earn playing time this weekend as now every 49ers linebacker to have made the team's initial 53-man roster is currently injured with Tatum Bethune being the latest casualty.

Garret Wallow and Eric Kendricks are candidates to get hefty playing time against the Eagles.

Cardinals Loved Kyzir White

White earned the respect of everybody in the Cardinals' facility during his two-year stint in the desert, totaling 227 tackles in just 28 games for Arizona before the team didn't renew his contract this past offseason.

Then-defensive coordinator Nick Rallis even gave his newborn son a middle name of Kyzir.

“Kyzir specifically, I can tell my son ultimately what stands out about him and why he’s a captain is he’s the ultimate teammate, ultimate team-first guy,” Rallis previously said. “The model for accountability. There’s so many stories I could probably list to you, but the guy shows up every day with a smile on his face ready to go to work.

“Takes a lot of a-- chewings from me to be honest and he’s phenomenal with it like, ‘Yeah I like that! You make me better!’ It’s that kind of player that I have a lot of respect for.”

White was a captain in both seasons he played for the Cardinals, stuffing running lanes for Arizona's defense while lacking a bit of prowess in pass coverage.

The Cardinals opted to go with Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency while drafting middle linebacker Cody Simon in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 49ers could have done much worse on the open market in a pinch, as White brings a level of physicality and experience to San Francisco's depth.

