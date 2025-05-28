WATCH: Sights and Sounds as Cardinals Begin OTA's
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals began offseason team activities today at their training facility in Tempe, as today marked another step closer to football season with the culmination of rookies and veterans hitting the grass together for the first time.
Cardinals on SI was on the scene and captured the following footage during the open portion of practice for media:
The Cardinals will hold voluntary OTA's from May 28-30 and June 3-5 before mandatory minicamp arrives on June 10.
Not spotted for Arizona today at voluntary OTA's were all of Josh Sweat, B.J. Ojulari, Hjalte Froholdt, Dalvin Tomlinson, Kelvin Beachum and Calais Campbell.
Jonah Williams and Walter Nolen weren't practicing with the team but were spotted off to the side doing work.
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting wasn't there after being placed on reserve/NFI for the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury this offseason away from football activities.
"It happened in the offseason, he had to have surgery to get it fixed, so he won't be able to play this year," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said. "It's a tough break for him, a tough break for us, but we'll move forward and so will he."
Gannon believes his room of young cornerbacks can get the job done.
"For the young guys, there will be some learning on the job," Gannon said (h/t AZCardinals.com).
"You need reps to learn, I truly believe that. And really, bad reps to really learn. So that's an ongoing process for all our guys, whether you play 18 years like Calais (Campbell) to a rookie who has never played in the NFL before.
"I feel really good about that (cornerback) room. I feel really good about the guys that are coming back and feel good about the guys we added."