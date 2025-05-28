Cardinals Stars Missing From OTA's
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals began their next phase of OTA's today, hitting the practice field for offseason workouts in preparation for the 2025 season.
"I feel really good about where we're at going into OTA No. 1. It'll be good to get on the grass a little bit and see some football," Jonathan Gannon told reporters this morning.
"Not true football yet because we're just in helmets, but it will be good to compete against each other."
Today was the first opportunity rookies and veterans were spotted together on the field after the incoming class of new players had their own rookie mini-camp from May 9-11.
For the Cardinals, majority of their stars were in attendance during the 20 minute portion of practice open to the media - yet there were still some notable names absent.
The likes of Josh Sweat, B.J. Ojulari, Hjalte Froholdt, Dalvin Tomlinson, Kelvin Beachum and Calais Campbell were not present. Jonah Williams and Walter Nolen weren't practicing with the team but were spotted off to the side.
These offseason workouts are not mandatory, though mandatory minicamp does take place June 10-12 in Arizona.
Gannon said he was pleased with the attendance for OTA's and there's been great communication for players who would not be at the facility.
Perhaps the most notable name is Sweat - who arrives to Arizona as their biggest signing after inking a four-year, $76.4 million contract to become the Cardinals' premier pass rusher.
Long-tenured veterans such as Campbell and Beachum might have been more expected to not be present during the voluntary phase of workouts.
While it's unknown why Froholdt wasn't present, Ojulari could still be working his way back from a severe knee injury that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.
Williams is still rehabbing his own knee injury that landed on injured reserve while Nolen - Arizona's first-round pick - has yet to officially sign his rookie deal.