Cardinals Land Offensive Line Anchor in ESPN Mock Draft
In this story:
The Arizona Cardinals have several needs up and down their roster entering the 2026 offseason.
After the Cardinals settle on their head coach, whenever that may be, some serious decisions will be made on who stays and goes — quarterback Kyler Murray being a top priority.
When it comes the draft, Arizona has the third overall pick with a variety of options sure to be at their disposal.
ESPN's Mel Kiper revealed his first mock draft of the cycle, and he's got quite anchor for Arizona heading their direction:
Mel Kiper Sends Stud Miami OT to Cardinals
Miami Hurricanes OT Franchis Mauigoa was the pick for Arizona.
"Mauigoa would have just missed the chance to join his brother, linebacker Kiko Mauigoa, with the Jets, but I still have Francis as a top-three pick thanks to his mauling play style, experience (41 career starts) and overall consistency as a blocker," wrote Kiper.
"Since Kelvin Beachum is a free agent, Mauigoa could slide in at right tackle and help spring James Conner and Trey Benson for big runs next season. The quarterback situation is still unsettled, but no matter who is under center, the protection has to be right."
Ahead of the Cardinals, the Las Vegas Raiders took Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza while the New York Jets took Ohio State LB Arvell Reese.
Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey went to the Tennessee Titans at No. 4 while the New York Giants round out the top five with Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.
Why Francis Mauigoa Makes Sense in Arizona
The Cardinals need a bookend tackle opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. along their line of scrimmage, as Jonah Williams' contract runs out (though he was anything but reliable) while veteran swing tackle Kelvin Beachum could be eying retirement.
As a result, a massive hole rests at right tackle entering 2026, and Mauigoa could fill it quite nicely. He's shown up on college football's biggest stages and looks primed to emerge as a viable starting tackle in the NFL.
That will be needed — regardless of who is coaching or throwing the ball — as the Cardinals' path in the NFC West against elite defensive fronts on a routine basis.
It's not a sexy pick. This won't sell jerseys or get fans in the seats at State Farm Stadium off the name of excitement alone — though it would be a step in the right direction.
Latest Arizona Cardinals News
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin