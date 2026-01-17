Fact or Fiction: Inside the Rumors Driving the Cardinals’ Coaching Search

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into their coaching search with 13 potential candidates in mind to replace Jonathan Gannon.

It's unknown exactly when the Cardinals plan to move on through their next round of interviews (let alone actually make a hire) though Arizona's bound to make a decision at some point on who their next leader is.

There's plenty of discussions and narratives surrounding the Cardinals at this point in time — let's play a game of fact or fiction with some hot topics in the desert:

Arizona is Not a Desirable Landing Spot for Coaches

The Cardinals' job, compared to others across the league, isn't glamorous.

Sure, Arizona is a great place to live. The quality of life is nice, and having a top three pick on top of talent on both sides of the ball is a good starting point for any coach.

However, competing in a tough NFC West division with what multiple NFLPA report cards mark as some of the worst ownership in the NFL weighs heavily against the Cardinals.

The dilemma with Kyler Murray surely plays a factor in some of these conversations too.

It's not as if the Cardinals job is undesirable. There's only 32 NFL head coaching jobs on the planet, so unless a top of the market coach is picky, most guys will say yes simply due to opportunity alone.

However, if we're comparing Arizona's current pros and cons to other teams also needing a head coach, the Cardinals surely rank near the bottom of the list.

Verdict: Fact in the sense of comparison to others, fiction in the sense that it's bad enough to keep most coaches away.

Vance Joseph Getting Extensive Look Cardinals Job

Ah, the familiar face in the desert everybody loves.

Joseph is heavily rumored to be a top candidate for the Cardinals by NFL/Broncos insider Ben Allbright after previously spending time in Arizona as their defensive coordinator under Kliff Kingsbury.

Joseph also interviewed for Arizona's vacancy in 2023 before Gannon was eventually named the head coach.

Many Cardinals fans don't want this to happen, and quite frankly that's understandable. Unless Joseph is bringing Pat Surtain and Bo Nix with him to Arizona, it's tough to buy him as a top prospect for the job.

Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, the Cardinals are somewhat hampered by money. Bidwill will have to pay a third head coach after firing Gannon/Kingsbury, and if Arizona moves on from Kyler Murray (more on him shortly) that will sink Bidwill's pockets even more.

Joseph is a familiar face to Bidwill. He's led one of the NFL's best defensive units this year, has prior head coaching experience and likely wouldn't demand top coach money.

Will he get the job? That's still unknown. Personally, I'd like to see the Cardinals go a different direction. But...

Verdict: Fact. Joseph will get an extensive look. But Arizona shouldn't settle for the sake of settling.

Kyler Murray Decision Will Play Massive Part in HC Search

What the Cardinals wind up doing with Murray will largely depend on what their next head coach believes of the quarterback, which feels like a different tone compared to their last search.

It's assumed previously Arizona needed a coach who was willing to work with Murray given how early the Cardinals were into his massive $230.5 million contract. That wasn't really a negotiable, especially with Murray coming off an ACL tear late in the 2022 season.

While he's still on the books for a pretty penny moving forward, we're at a stage where Arizona could move on if so desired.

Murray's presence or absence moving into the 2026 season likely is a topic dominating coaching interviews this cycle. It feels like the Cardinals are more open to his future previously, and that does give some wiggle room for coaches depending on how they align with Ossenfort/Bidwill on Murray's future.

Verdict: Fact. It's the biggest domino outside of Arizona's search for their head coach and largely will determine how the Cardinals move forward in the coming years.

