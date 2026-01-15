Cardinals Eat Their Vegetables in Latest Three-Round Mock Draft

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' draft plans may have just changed thanks to Oregon QB Dante Moore returning to school for another season, dwindling an already top-heavy class and leaving more uncertainty for what the beginning of the order looks like.

In this three-round mock draft, the Cardinals get back to basics:

Round 1, Pick 7: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami Hurricanes

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals opt to move down the board here, collecting pick 7, 71 (third round) and 2027 first and third-round picks from Washington.

Arizona gets a plug-and-play guy with Mauigoa, who is 1A or 1B as a tackle prospect in this class depending on how people feel about Utah's Spencer Fano.

The Cardinals need to beef up their offensive line. The game has evolved, certainly, though it's still won and lost in the trenches.

Arizona's right tackle spot has been anything but steady since signing Jonah Williams, and with Kelvin Beachum seemingly on the verge of retirement, the Cardinals need a bookend tackle opposite of Paris Johnson Jr.

That's where Mauigoa comes in, as Miami's offense has prepared him to handle NFL blocking concepts while possessing cornerstone potential.

That's huge for Arizona, regardless of who's the head coach or quarterback marching into the future.

Maugoa simply is a set-it-and-forget-it kind of player. He fills a massive hole in Arizona at the same time.

Round 2, Pick 34: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Doubling down on the vegetables here.

The Cardinals are still uncertain at their guard spot with Evan Brown having a down year and Isaiah Adams hoping to build off a solid finish to 2025, though there's still questions around the position.

Enter Pregnon, a nasty-finishing interior guy who has experience on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He's a heat-seeking missile in the run game while an immovable object in pass protection.

Pregnon finished as the third-graded PFF offensive guard this season, had just one penalty called against him and three quarterback pressures all season with no sacks.

This pick won't sell jerseys, but boy would it really solidify Arizona's offensive line in a tough NFC West full of defensive talent.

Round 3, Pick 65: Skyler Bell, WR, UCONN

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the first quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Now that we've eaten those vegetables, it's time for dessert.

The Cardinals have Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. in their wideout room, two weapons who should both be focal points of the offense moving forward.

However, Arizona's set to lose slot receiver Greg Dortch to free agency, and the Cardinals need a capable replacement that also brings a home run-hitting ability.

That's where Bell slides in, thanks to his speed, route-running and ability to make defenders miss after the catch.

His reported frame isn't ideal, though you can't hit what you can't touch. The Biletnikoff finalist had a 63.2% contested catch win rate.

A guy like that who creates separation almost instantly fills a void in the Cardinals' WR room.