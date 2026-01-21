Cardinals’ Patient Head Coach Search Raises One Big Question

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly set to welcome Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for an in-person interview this week as their head coaching search continues.

Campanile, whose first interview wasn't even reported, will be the only coaching candidate to have a second interview in Arizona at this point in time.

That's not for lack of trying. The Cardinals tried to get names such as Jeff Hafley and Robert Saleh in their facility before both took opportunities elsewhere.

Arizona's stayed patient through their coaching search while organizations such as the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants have already filled their openings.

Cardinals Now Have to Be Patient in Head Coach Search

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

READ: 5 Candidates Cardinals Must Avoid in HC Search

The Cardinals promised to cast a wide net of candidates after firing third-year coach Jonathan Gannon earlier this month.

"I think with the rules in place by the NFL, this is not a quick process, nor do we want it to be," said Ossenfort on finding what will be their third head coach in five seasons.

"This is an important decision that Michael and I are going to undertake, and so we are going to be thorough. We're going to look at a wide range of candidates, and because of the NFL rules that they stand with [in terms of] timing of when we can talk to guys that are still in the playoffs, this is not a process that's going to be quick."

So far, they've delivered. We're now well over ten candidates who remain possible hires for the job.

However, their patience might now be out of necessity.

With several top names off the board, Sean McDermott not reportedly being interested in coaching in Arizona and Raheem Morris potentially eying coordinator jobs elsewhere, the Cardinals are currently on the sidelines of their search.

They'll remain there through the weekend, too. Several of their rumored and beloved candidates are coaching in respective AFC/NFC championship games and can't interview until next Monday at the absolute earliest.

Those coaches include all of Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Vance Joseph, Thomas Brown and Klint Kubiak.

And, to no surprise, other teams also want to get each of those guys in for interviews, too.

The Big Question: Will Patience Pay Off?

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The question in the desert isn't if the Cardinals will be patient. Whether they like it or not, that's the path they currently find themselves on with no return.

Now, it's a matter of landing the best possible candidate to turn things around in Arizona.

Of those five coaches the Cardinals await after this weekend, all but one (Joseph) don't have prior head coach experience. They're all relatively young with respective pros and cons to each.

However the Cardinals are still competing with other organizations in the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. Most analysts believe the Cardinals rank near the bottom of that list in terms of landing spots.

Who that best candidate is varies on who you talk to. The most experienced would be Joseph while the hottest name might be Kubiak. A massive boom-or-bust resides within LaFleur, too.

Whoever Bidwill/Ossenfort ultimately decide on, they'll have to be extremely sure of.

Their backs are against the wall and another miss at head coach likely puts Ossenfort's job in jeopardy while Arizona would face the reality of another hard reset.

Will their patience pay off?

Latest Arizona Cardinals News