Falcons Coaching Rumor Keeps Door Open for Cardinals’ Top Candidate

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are one of eight current NFL teams looking to fill their head coaching vacancy.

With 13 candidates reportedly requested to interview and potentially replace Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals indeed cast a wide net of options.

But so too have other teams, and a recent report could spell good news for the Cardinals in hopes of landing a preferred candidate.

READ: Pros, Cons to Every Cardinals Coaching Candidate

John Harbaugh's Fallout Actually Bodes Well for Cardinals

The Cardinals didn't get Harbaugh despite reportedly holding a phone conversation with him, as the New York Giants are close to finalizing a deal with the former Baltimore Ravens head coach.

Harbaugh never felt like a realistic option, but the domino effect from Harbaugh heading to the Big Apple was sure to impact Arizona in some way.

Now with Harbaugh out of the picture, the Atlanta Falcons (considered a hot spot for him) are now expected to land Kevin Stefanski.

From NFL reporter Connor Hughes on X:

"The #Giants & John Harbaugh are expected to finalize the deal for him to become their head coach today, per sources. They’re pretty close to getting it done, I’m told. I do not expect anything to change that.

"With that, hearing Kevin Stefanski is favorite for #Falcons job. That was talk before: Whoever didn’t land Harbaugh would get Stefanski."

READ: 3 Coaching Candidates Cardinals Still Need to Meet With

The Cardinals didn't have any interest in the former Cleveland Browns head coach, and considering his ties to former Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, that makes sense.

However, Stefanski filling the role in Atlanta takes away from a previously hot name for the Falcons.

Cardinals' Pursuit of Klint Kubiak Just Got Clearer

NFL analyst Chad Forbes suggested Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak was a strong name to watch for the Atlanta gig after the Falcons hired Matt Ryan in a front office role.

Multiple people I’ve spoken with believe Matt Ryan will hire Klint Kubiak as the next Falcons Head Coach. Ties to the Shanahan tree and the perfect offense for Penix. 49ers Josh Williams is seen as the favorite for GM.



Waiting for Seahawks season to conclude out of respect. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) January 15, 2026

Kubiak did interview with Atlanta last week, though the belief has now shifted towards Stefanski netting that job.

That's great news for the Cardinals, who hope they can get what many believe to be one of the top names in the 2026 coaching cycle.

Though Kubiak doesn't bring prior head coaching experience, his job as a play-caller in Seattle has been notable in 2025. For a Cardinals team that couldn't find sustained success, that could be an attractive requisite for their vacancy.

The NFC West experience and ties to Shanahan also boost Kubiak's resume. He interviewed with Arizona last week, according to Albert Breer.

It's not known if Kubiak is Arizona's top option or vice versa, though if the Cardinals do covet him highly, the latest rumblings out of Atlanta spell good news to make that a reality.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News