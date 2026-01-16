Pros, Cons to Every Cardinals Head Coach Candidate

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the thick of their initial round of interviews in search of the franchise's 44th all-time head coach, which will mark their third in five years.

After the league's first vacancy was filled thanks to New York Giants securing John Harbaugh, Arizona now competes with seven other organizations after parting ways with Jonathan Gannon.

The Cardinals have compiled a list of 13 interview requests with candidates ranging across the spectrum in terms of experience and areas of expertise.

Here's pros and cons to each potential target in the desert:

49ers DC Robert Saleh

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh walks off of the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Pro: Coaching. That sounds like a pretty obvious prerequisite of the job, though rarely do coaches get the ability to really showcase their ability to elevate talent from top to bottom on the roster.

Saleh's helped the 49ers' defense stay afloat despite losing several key players to injury (a familiar story in Arizona) thanks to his ability to scheme and squeeze talent. That's what separates good coaches from great.

It's no guarantee the Cardinals are making the playoffs if we swapped Saleh with Gannon in Arizona this past season, though there's confidence the defensive side of the ball wouldn't have collapsed like it did with Saleh overseeing the unit.

Con: His prior head coaching stint didn't go all too well with the New York Jets, finishing with a 20-36 record over three years.

Now, there was plenty of disfunction around New York, and to be fair to Saleh, the Jets did statistically have one of the best defenses when he was fired. Some speculate there were some politics involved in that decision.

Are the Cardinals in a better spot than the Jets were? You'd sure like to think so, but Arizona still has plenty of work to do and we've seen Saleh in this position before.

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Pro: Familiarity. On top of the stellar job he's done with his defense, the Cardinals are ultra familiar with Joseph thanks to his time as their defensive coordinator under previous head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

While that shouldn't be the sole reason somebody is hired, that does carry some weight in NFL buildings, especially with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

Bidwill knows the thought process and person Joseph is with years of prior working experience in the past. Not every HC-owner duo has that, and in terms of being aligned/on the same page, that's crucial.

Con: We've seen this movie before. Joseph's tenure in the Cardinals' building didn't exactly leave great lasting impressions, as Arizona's defense wasn't able to maximize several talents under Joseph's watch.

On that note, unless Patrick Surtain or Zach Allen are coming to the desert with Joseph, will he be able to have the same success?

Joseph also interviewed for the Cardinals' opening back in 2023 before not getting the job. While Joseph has shown he's still capable of calling a good defense, that doesn't directly translate to head coach success.

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

May 11, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak looks on during the rookie minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Pro: Kubiak is an offensive mind that would give the Cardinals a fresh chance to keep pace in a loaded NFC West. His job done with Sam Darnold and the rest of Seattle's offense has been key in helping the Seahawks to the NFC's No. 1 seed this season.

Kubiak is also derived from the coveted Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, which has produced some strong offenses across the league. That's something Arizona desperately needs an injection of right now, and it doesn't hurt they'd be stealing from a division rival in the process.

Con: Kubiak's advanced offensive numbers (such as EPA) aren't exactly eye-popping as a coordinator/play-caller, and many believe Seattle's offense has greatly benefited from a strong defense and special teams unit in 2025.

Kubiak seems to be a good offensive mind, but not a potentially great one.

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver leaves the field after a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Pro: His work with a healthy and stout Dolphins defense in 2024 was notable, as Miami finished fourth in total defense before a mix of injuries and trades gutted his unit ahead of a dysfunctional 2025. Weaver, given the opportunity, has shown he can strengthen that side of the ball.

It's no secret that's what Arizona needs, as their unit clearly has potential to be good — they just need a combo of health and schematics to make good on their potential.

Con: Does this feel too familiar to Gannon? Hiring an inexperienced defensive play-caller to run the show after impressive outing with a stacked defense? That might be the case.

Also, we highlighted Saleh's ability to coach backup players up to speed in his defense. For whatever reason that didn't seem to be the case for Weaver this past season.

Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pro: He's been in this seat before. With prior head coaching experience in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, Morris has been around the block a few times, which hopefully has translated to plenty of lessons on what to do and not do as a leader of a franchise.

He's also deeply respected across the league for his work and leadership in his head coach position. Leadership and culture wouldn't be a problem under Morris' guidance.

Con: Maybe he's just better off as a coordinator. Morris is talented, no doubt, though his actual resume as a head coach isn't inspiring.

In his six years serving as a head coach between Tampa Bay and Atlanta, Morris had just one winning season back in 2010, as the Bucs went 10-6 but finished third in the NFC South.

Rams OC Mike LaFleur

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pro: This hire has the most potential to pay off for the Cardinals. LaFleur is one of the hottest names in the cycle thanks to his resume under both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. Arizona needs an innovative offensive injection in today's league, and that's exactly what he would bring.

Con: This would also be the biggest leap of faith out of all of Arizona's candidates, as he's not even L.A.'s play-caller with McVay currently in the fold. With the Cardinals looking to turn things around sooner as opposed to later, is someone with little to no experience like LaFleur going to be the answer? It'd be a major step for both coach and organization.

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is shown before their preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pro: Hafley's job overseeing Green Bay's defense has been nothing short of notable within the last two seasons. The Packers' defense has ranked near the top of the league in several major categories even before they got Micah Parsons. This a theme with several coaches the Cardinals requested to interview, but Hafley's resume clearly shows he can maximize a defense.

Con: The lack of head coach experience, again, is a trend. Some will point to Hafley's failed head coaching stint at Boston College, though I don't think that directly translates to NFL success. However, the Cardinals already tried the first-time defensive guy once. Do we want to see a repeat in the desert?

Patriots Passing Game Coordinator Thomas Brown

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Detail view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Pro: Brown's work with MVP candidate Drake Maye has been crucial in New England's success this season, and with the Cardinals potentially looking to develop their own passer in the near future, that could be a massive payoff for Arizona. Brown is also responsible for helping pushing the Patriots' overall passing game to new heights in 2025.

Con: Even though he's held prior offensive coordinator and interim coach duties, asking Brown to make the jump from his current spot to leading the Cardinals in a tough NFC West would be tough. He's not quite as inexperienced as some other candidates, but he's still green in that respect.

Rams DC Chris Shula

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Pro: Shula's experience within the NFC West could be key, as he's more than just knowledgeable on how to potentially slow down any offense within the division after landing in Los Angeles back in 2017. We know how tough the division is, and having someone with recent/extensive experience and success defensively would be a night and day transition from Gannon.

Con: Again, the whole first time defensive play-caller without head coaching experience trope applies here. There's also a worry that if he were to bring on a solid offensive mind, they would eventually be plucked for a coaching gig elsewhere.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Pro: Smith's experience as a head coach and offensive play-caller checks two crucial boxes for the Cardinals. He previously led the Atlanta Falcons as their head coach for three years while serving as a coordinator for both the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers for multiple seasons each. If the Cardinals could blindly hire somebody based on criteria alone, Smith's experience would rank up there.

Con: His offensive outputs in multiple stops just simply haven't been convincing. Names such as Bijan Robinson and Drake London exploded after Smith departed Atlanta while the Steelers offense was anything but attractive for most of 2025. The eye test simply doesn't match what he brings to the table.

Texans DC Matt Burke

Jun 10, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio, left, speaks with defensive coordinator Matt Burke, right, during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Pro: The Texans defense might just be the best in the NFL under Burke's watch, and that was showcased on prime time against Pittsburgh in their playoff game. Houston's defense ranks near the top of the league in many categories and has stabled the Texans despite an inconsistent offense for 2025. Burke, being the leader, does deserve credit for his work there.

Con: Rinse and repeat what we've mentioned about Hafley, Shula and Weaver here. Burke's only been a coordinator for three seasons now, which may be too light for some people's taste.

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at press conference during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pro: Minter was requested to be interviewed by all eight initial openings, which speaks volumes in terms of how the NFL sees him. The Chargers ranked top ten in both points and yards allowed per game under his guidance.

Con: Can Minter assemble a strong staff to pair with his defensive acumen? He's bounced between college and professional football and doesn't appear to have strong connections at the NFL level. It'd be quite interesting to see what names would come with him, but that's a question mark that might be too big for Arizona considering Gannon's inexperience and staff.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Pro: Nagy's experience on paper is impressive. Leading the Bears to a division title as their head coach while serving as the offensive coordinator for a Chiefs Super Bowl win isn't a shabby resume at all. Like we said with Smith, the boxes of both having head coach experience and offensive play-calling are checked with Nagy.

Con: Nagy's tenure with Chicago was ultimately seen as a failure after his offense sputtered with a game of musical chairs at quarterback. Also, with Andy Reid leading the Chiefs, Nagy's impression and influence isn't known to be large. Maybe if Patrick Mahomes joins him in the desert things would change.