Davante Adams Headlines Star-Loaded Rams vs Cardinals Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams have released their injury reports ahead of Week 14's matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Needless to say, the stars were out - literally - for both the Cardinals and Rams.

Wednesday practice reports for both sides:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

DNP - Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch, Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen III, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, Max Melton and Kelvin Beachum

Trey Benson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch, Josh Sweat, Walter Nolen III, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson, Max Melton and Kelvin Beachum Limited - L.J. Collier, Emari Demercado and Christian Jones

The Cardinals gave a one-word update on Harrison, which you can read more about here.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

DNP - Davante Adams Poona Ford and Darious Williams

Davante Adams Poona Ford and Darious Williams Limited - Kamren Kinchens, Omar Speights, Kyren Williams and Byron Young

Kamren Kinchens, Omar Speights, Kyren Williams and Byron Young Full - Tutu Atwell

This will be the Cardinals and Rams' first meeting of 2025. The two sides will also meet in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles has won their last three-of-four matchups.

Jonathan Gannon was asked if the Cardinals have a special game plan for Adams, who has 14 touchdowns on the year:

“Yeah, but (if) you put two (players) on him, they're going to run it in so you have to live with that too. I'm not trying to be funny, he’s scored more touchdowns inside of five (yard line) than anybody this year, so obviously a really good player. They deploy him in a way that's hard to put two (players) on him," Gannon said.

"With all great players, you have to have awareness of where they're located, what they like to do, their skillset as it matches your skillset and where you need to win on certain routes — you have to win on certain routes. That's the cool thing about Davante that I see — people are buried outside, in their mind taking away outside ‘out-breakers’ and he's winning on ‘out-breakers.’ It's like, ‘God dang man, let's not lose on an ‘out-breaker.’’ An ‘in-breaker’ you can live with, but an ‘out-breaker’ — let's not lose on that.

"Great players win and that's what he's shown over the course of his career. Now what he's doing this year — to me when you watch the tape, he kind of found the fountain of youth or whatever that phrase is. He looks damn good. Then you pair him with another guy that you can't cover (Rams WR Puka Nacua) that's a really good route runner, (has) contested catch (ability), run after catch (ability), really smart, (and they) use him (in) all different ways.

"I'm juiced about the challenge. This is a good damn crew. This is a good crew.”

The Cardinals and Rams will practice Thursday and Friday before revealing statuses such as questionable, out or doubtful moving into the weekend.

Saturday will see teams make up to two standard practice squad elevations while official inactives are due 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 2:25 PM MST kickoff at State Farm Stadium.

Latest Arizona Cardinals News