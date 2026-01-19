Rams' Playoff Success Forces Cardinals Into Tough Spot in HC Search

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals hope to move into the depths of their coaching search, though they'll be forced to wait on two quality candidates as the Los Angeles Rams continue to progress through the playoffs.

The Cardinals circled Rams coordinators Chris Shula (DC) and Mike LaFleur (OC) as one of their 13 candidates for their head coaching stop.

Los Angeles, however, defeated the Chicago Bears in this weekend's NFC Divisional Round and will continue their playoff run — which only delays Arizona's opportunity

From ESPN Adam Schefter on X:

"Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will be getting a second head coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns. But with the Rams win on Sunday night, the Browns cannot talk with him until next Monday.

"Rams DC Chris Shula and OC Mike LaFleur also now will have to wait to do second head coach interviews. So all Rams assistant coaches now on hold for hiring until next Monday, at least."

This certainly could throw a wrench in Arizona's plans.

The Cardinals may not feel inclined to wait around for both Shula and LaFleur, who are considered to be top candidates not just for Arizona but also other openings across the league.

As a result, the Cardinals may have to shift their focus to other coaches in order to avoid missing out on top candidates this cycle. With the Buffalo Bills recently firing Sean McDermott, the pool of teams only grows thicker in terms of competition for Arizona.

The Cardinals have recently been fortunate that some of their top candidates haven't been snatched by other teams, though the domino effect of a premier team like Buffalo having an opening might force Arizona's hand to make a move sooner rather than later thanks to LaFleur (who we've been pretty vocal about) and Shula (who is considered to be a hot name this cycle) not being able to be hired until next week at the absolute earliest.

Would Arizona want to wait again on a head coach after doing this same song and dance with Jonathan Gannon previously?

If the Cardinals don't want to wait, names such as Robert Saleh, Klint Kubiak, Matt Burke and Jesse Minter should be top targets.

It's also been relatively reported Vance Joseph is a top option being considered by Arizona.

Who knows where the Cardinals go at this point, but Los Angeles' deep playoff run only complicates their search to replace Gannon.

