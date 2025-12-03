Cardinals Give One-Word Update on Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals, no pun intended, are keeping their cards close to the chest on the status of Marvin Harrison Jr. - who suffered a heel injury on Sunday.

When asked how Harrison was doing during his Wednesday morning press conference, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said: "Okay."

Gannon also did not have an update when he met with reporters after the game on Sunday or at his Monday press conference.

Harrison recently emerged from a two-game absence thanks to appendicitis and played just 37 snaps against Tampa Bay after going in and out of the lineup thanks to the heel injury.

Harrison was not spotted at practice today for Arizona.

What Marvin Harrison Jr. Said After Buccaneers Game

(On it was a heel injury that caused him to leave the game)

“Yeah, [it was a] heel. Obviously, I’ll get more evaluation right after this.”

(On suffering another close loss)

“It always comes down to execution, whether a play here the offense has to make [or the] defense, [or] special teams – we just need to start finding ways to make one extra play than the other team.”

(On what he liked about his production in the first half)

“I was efficient – I think I was 6-of-7 on target rates. I wish I had made some more explosive plays down field a little bit, but I think we tried to stay on schedule, especially the early downs – first and second down. I was just trying to do my part in the offense.”

(On going against a Todd Bowles defense)

“We knew we had to kind of stay out of third-and-seven-plus. We tried and then I think we had two straight three-and-outs in the second quarter and it was because we couldn’t get any efficient runs or passes on first and second down. If you put yourself behind the sticks against a guy like that, you’re going to make it tough for yourself.”

Harrison, interviewed at his locker, also wasn't aware the Cardinals were knocked out of playoff contention with the loss in Tampa Bay, which drew them to 3-9 on the year.

"We're out of the playoffs?" asked Harrison during his post-game interview.

"I mean, everybody still has a job to do. Week in and week out. We just got to put one day at a time, one week at a time and get some wins."

The Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

Harrison has 40 receptions for 594 yards and four touchdowns on the year.

