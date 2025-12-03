Cardinals on Verge of Locking in Top-10 Draft Pick

ARIZONA -- With playoffs now officially out of the picture, focus around the Arizona Cardinals now shifts heavily towards the 2026 offseason and what changes may come.

While figures such as Jonathan Gannon and Kyler Murray headline the coming months, the team's position within the 2026 NFL Draft will be of great interest for fans as the last five weeks of the season crawl to a close.

Currently, the Cardinals own the eighth overall pick in the draft.

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order

1. Tennessee Titans (1-11)

2. New York Giants (2-11)

3. New Orleans Saints (2-10)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)

5. Cleveland Browns (3-9)

6. Washington Commanders (3-9)

7. New York Jets (3-9)

8. Arizona Cardinals (3-9)

9. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons, 4-8)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

The Cardinals are one of four 3-9 teams entering Week 14.

For those curious, here are draft pick tie-breakers (in order via Tankathon):

Strength of schedule, division tiebreakers, conference tiebreakers, interconference tiebreakers, coin toss

Arizona, in the three years under general manager Monti Ossenfort, has originally owned spots in No. 3, 4 and 16 with an extra pick at 27.

Cardinals Trending Towards Top Ten Pick

The Cardinals are surely trending towards a top ten pick once again, according to ESPN.

Arizona has an 82.4% chance to select in the top ten while they have 20% odds to select in the top five.

Regardless of where they pick, the Cardinals seem to have an open amount of slots they can fill - which ranges from positions such as quarterback, offensive line and receiver to edge rusher and safety.

Ossenfort's been the topic of hot discussion in Arizona, as the Cardinals have yet to make the postseason in a pivotal year three under his guidance of team-building.

Many believed the team would compete for a playoff spot after making some heavy investments on the defensive side of the ball, though it's clear the organization still has a ways to go.

Ossenfort will be tasked this coming offseason in bridging that gap, and another top pick could push the Cardinals further in that direction.

It's notable the Cardinals are only favored in one game moving forward, which comes against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16.

Arizona realistically could finish near a top-five pick. Only the Tennessee Titans (.573) have a tougher remaining strength of schedule than the Cardinals (.565) inside the top ten.

