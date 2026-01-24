Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Hire Opens Door for Cardinals' Head Coach Search

The Arizona Cardinals are now just one of four NFL teams in search of their next head coach following the Pittsburgh Steelers' move to hire Mike McCarthy.

While McCarthy would have been an interesting hire in Arizona based off his previous head coaching experience, Super Bowl pedigree and history with quarterbacks in the NFL, the Cardinals didn't come close to bringing him in for an interview.

The Steelers didn't steal a candidate from Arizona. In fact, they opened a door for the Cardinals to cement a favorable candidate moving into the home stretch.

Cardinals Now Set For Success in HC Hire

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort speak to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, the Cardinals didn't get Robert Saleh or Jeff Hafley, as both head coaching candidates bypassed second interviews with the organization. John Harbaugh was gracious enough to take a phone call and nothing more from Arizona while other top candidates weren't in the cards — potentially pun intended.

However, the Cardinals felt destined to always wait until after conference championship weekend with several coveted names in the mix. Now, with Pittsburgh out of the running, the pool of destinations dries up with Arizona's preferred candidates still in play.

Los Angeles Rams coordinators Chris Shula (DC) and Mike LaFleur (OC) were requested to interview by Arizona. Seattle Seahawks play-caller Klint Kubiak and familiar face (Denver Broncos DC) Vance Joseph also have reportedly been requested to speak with the Cardinals.

In-person interviews can begin on Monday for those coaching candidates.

And even though the Cardinals aren't exactly seen as a premier destination for coaches, they might not be the worst option available compared to Cleveland and Las Vegas — depending on who you ask.

It's simply supply and demand. The Cardinals' pool of realistic targets to replace Jonathan Gannon stays the same while the pool of teams needing a head coach lessens, which is a big win for Arizona.

What Are Cardinals Searching For in Next Head Coach?

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks to the press from the Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe after the decision to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon on Jan. 5, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"First and foremost, we're looking for a strong leader. Being a head coach in the NFL is a difficult job, and there's 31 other teams that are trying to do the same thing that we're doing," Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters after the team fired Gannon.

"And so a lot goes into that. There's being a strong leader, it's creating accountability and dependability in the locker room, it's creating advantages on the field, putting our players in a position to be successful. It's developing young players. It's helping them take that next step. We get players out of college, and we have to get them better. And so there's a lot that falls under the umbrella of a head coach, and so we're focused on finding a coach that can help us achieve those goals."

Owner Michael Bidwill says the team can be turned around sooner as opposed to later.

"We want to win. This was a decision that was based solely off winning," he said.

"When I look at what other teams have done, and frankly, historically, we've done a quick turnaround in our not too distant past, I am looking forward to that, and I hope it's going to be in the first year, not in the second year. But we're confident that our search is going to be thorough, it's going to be broad, and we're going to select the right coach."

