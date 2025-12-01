Red Sea Reacts to Cardinals Officially Out of Playoff Contention

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are officially out of the postseason race.

Their Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sealed yet another losing season after a 20-17 loss in Raymond James Stadium. The Cardinals are now 3-9 and have lost their last nine-of-ten games with seven coming down to one possession.

Arizona held an opportunity to march on a game-tying drive with under two minutes left, though Jacoby Brissett and co. were stopped on a fourth-down try in their own territory to put an end to those comeback hopes.

After the game, Cardinals fans let loose on social media:

Cardinals Fans React to Buccaneers Loss

Defensive coordinators when they face the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/ZvLwBtHVM9 — Bird Droppings (@BirdmanofAZ) December 1, 2025

"Why do I subject myself to this torture every week?" asked Arizona Sports History on X.

Strobelight added, "Joke of a franchise right now."

CardinalsNewEra says, "Coaching staff, gone, now."

I'm tired — bikezero (@FidelyChe) November 30, 2025

As far as Jonathan Gannon is concerned, it was more of the same after a loss:

"[The] game came down to the wire there, a lot of back and forth. We [lost] the takeaway battle 2-0, and we know it's going to be tough sledding – they converted some, we didn't. I love the fight by the group. I just told them in the locker room thought it comes down to a couple plays in all three phases – you’re going against a good football team and you [have] to make those plays. It starts with us coaches, making sure that we're on the details and [we need to] start converting more of those plays so we can win a game."

As expected, Gannon was a target on social following the loss.

Gannon was a failure the minute he put this staff together. Literally nobody deserves to be in the position they are in. Including Gannon if he thinks these coaches are even decent — Dr. Shrimp Puerto Rico (@JkrempskiJerry) November 30, 2025

Justin offered, "the only way you justify Gannon staying, is injuries and not wanting to pay 3 coaches. kliff is owed severance thru 27’, Gannon has two years left on his current deal, and you’d be paying ANOTHER coach. Michael Bidwill, realistically, will not be doing that. but if anyone deserves to be fired, Gannon is up there. completely lost me this year. i think things can go better next year, with a healthy roster, idk if the players still back him tho and what i’ve seen, he doesn’t have my backing as of now"

Kyle Odegard highlighted some interesting Year 3 stats between Gannon and former Cardinals coaches:

Year 3 results for the most recent Cardinals head coaches.



Ken Whisenhunt: 10-6, NFC Divisional Round appearance



Bruce Arians: 13-3, NFC Championship Game appearance



Kliff Kingsbury: 11-6, NFC wild card appearance



Jonathan Gannon: 3-9, eliminated from playoffs in November — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) December 1, 2025

The verdict is still out on Jacoby Brissett, too.

I'm going to be honest I kind of like Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Like maybe for a couple more years. While you develop a young guy. — Suns Uniform Tracker (@SunsUniTracker) December 1, 2025

Nobody actually thinks Jacoby Brissett is better than Kyler Murray anymore right — SkowronekBurgh (@SkowronekBurgh) November 30, 2025

