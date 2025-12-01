Red Sea Reacts to Cardinals Officially Out of Playoff Contention
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are officially out of the postseason race.
Their Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sealed yet another losing season after a 20-17 loss in Raymond James Stadium. The Cardinals are now 3-9 and have lost their last nine-of-ten games with seven coming down to one possession.
Arizona held an opportunity to march on a game-tying drive with under two minutes left, though Jacoby Brissett and co. were stopped on a fourth-down try in their own territory to put an end to those comeback hopes.
After the game, Cardinals fans let loose on social media:
Cardinals Fans React to Buccaneers Loss
"Why do I subject myself to this torture every week?" asked Arizona Sports History on X.
Strobelight added, "Joke of a franchise right now."
CardinalsNewEra says, "Coaching staff, gone, now."
As far as Jonathan Gannon is concerned, it was more of the same after a loss:
"[The] game came down to the wire there, a lot of back and forth. We [lost] the takeaway battle 2-0, and we know it's going to be tough sledding – they converted some, we didn't. I love the fight by the group. I just told them in the locker room thought it comes down to a couple plays in all three phases – you’re going against a good football team and you [have] to make those plays. It starts with us coaches, making sure that we're on the details and [we need to] start converting more of those plays so we can win a game."
As expected, Gannon was a target on social following the loss.
Justin offered, "the only way you justify Gannon staying, is injuries and not wanting to pay 3 coaches. kliff is owed severance thru 27’, Gannon has two years left on his current deal, and you’d be paying ANOTHER coach. Michael Bidwill, realistically, will not be doing that. but if anyone deserves to be fired, Gannon is up there. completely lost me this year. i think things can go better next year, with a healthy roster, idk if the players still back him tho and what i’ve seen, he doesn’t have my backing as of now"
Kyle Odegard highlighted some interesting Year 3 stats between Gannon and former Cardinals coaches:
The verdict is still out on Jacoby Brissett, too.
And, we'll leave you with this:
