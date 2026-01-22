The Arizona Cardinals move into the depths of their coaching hunt still in search of their next leader following the firing of former head man Jonathan Gannon.

While the Cardinals struggle to get names in the building, Gannon seems to have a handful of options for his next destination.

Gannon, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, is set to have multiple interviews for the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator position:

"Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is interviewing today and Friday for the Green Bay defensive coordinator job," Schefter posted on X.

Gannon is also thought to be a finalist for the Dallas Cowboys' DC job. He also interviewed for openings with the Washington Commanders (DC) and Tennessee Titans (HC).

Gannon was fired after three seasons and a 15-36 record in the desert.

"It simply gets down to wins and losses," said owner Michael Bidwill after firing Gannon.

"I don't want to look through every play or every game or everything along those lines. At the end of the day, it's pretty simple. It boils down to wins and losses, and we let too many of them get away."

Gannon previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator for two seasons before joining Arizona as their head coach following the firing of Kliff Kingsbury. Gannon led the Eagles' defense all the way to the Super Bowl in his final season there.

That's certainly a goal in Green Bay, and after losing DC Jeff Hafley to the Miami Dolphins' head coaching job, perhaps the former Cardinals leader can get the Packers' defense playing to high levels.

Gannon, ahead of Arizona's matchup against Green Bay this past season, was complimentary of a Packers defensive unit he very well may end up coacjing in 2026.

“Well, (first) I think who are their premier players, and they've got a lot of them, then schematically what you need to try to attack. They do a good job of negating how you want to attack them," Gannon said.

"I think they do a really good job, the coaching staff with the players that they have, is to marry the front to the back because they've got multiple rushers that can win now. Then in the back end, they do a good job of making it hard on you, and making you try to hold the ball and it's a tough way to go. They're playing well right now.”

