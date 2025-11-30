Cardinals Officially Kiss Playoffs Goodbye After Buccaneers Loss

The Arizona Cardinals are officially out of playoff contention with their Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is the earliest they've been eliminated (five weeks left in a season) since 1986, when the team was still in St. Louis.

The Cardinals held opportunity with a two-minute drive to either tie or win the game, though they were stopped on a fourth down to ultimately fall 20-17.

Here's how action unfolded:

First Quarter

The Cardinals came out aggressively on defense, bringing a handful of pressures/blitzes to Tampa on their first drive and ultimately forced a punt.

Jacoby Brissett and co. took over at their own six-yard line and wasted no time going to work on their opening drive, moving the chains thanks to Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride and Bam Knight picking up first downs to put Arizona in scoring position.

Yet the Buccaneers made good on a tipped pass intended to Michael Wilson, which landed in the arms of Antoine Winfield for Brissett's fourth interception of the season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. picks off Brissett!



AZvsTB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/92y9DeHkE1 — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

Sweat picked up his eleventh sack of the season and second of the game to close out the first quarter.

11 sacks for 🔟 !



📺:FOX pic.twitter.com/xk8xsVg4B0 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 30, 2025

Second Quarter

However, Arizona's offense wasn't able to string anything together on their ensuing drive.

A 31-yard pass to Chris Godwin set Tampa up deep in Cardinals territory - and after Godwin dropped an easy touchdown pass on third down, Chase McLaughlin banged in a 25-yard field goal to open scoring.

TB 3, AZ 0

After forcing a Cardinals punt, Rachaad White thought he scored for the Bucs on a swing pass before an offensive pass interference call brought it back.

Facing a fourth-and-2 at the two-minute warning, Mayfield squeezed a pass to Sterling Shepard to keep their drive alive.

Facing a third-and-goal, it was... tackle Tristan Wirfs who caught a touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to extend Tampa's lead.

TRISTAN WIRFS RECEIVING TD 🚨



AZvsTB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/p8kDcfxbUw — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

TB 10, AZ 0

After quickly piecing together a drive downfield, the Cardinals set Chad Ryland up for a 52-yard attempt as time expired, which was good.

TB 10, AZ 3

Third Quarter

After hitting a few first downs, the Cardinals managed to turn the ball over on their opening drive to the second half as Bam Knight coughed the ball up.

After forcing a punt, Arizona got the ball back and finally found success, though Brissett missed an open Harrison on third down for a touchdown while Ryland pushed his ensuing 43-yard attempt wide right.

The Buccaneers made good on their next opportunity, piecing together a seven-play, 67-yard drive that saw Bucky Irving reach the end zone for the first time all season.

Bucky Irving is back in the end zone!



AZvsTB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/q3j5PMZoev — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

TB 17, AZ 3

Needing an answer, the Cardinals were able to get just that after securing their first touchdown of the day thanks to Knight, who broke open after Brissett climbed out of the pocket and drew Arizona's deficit to one possession.

YEAH Bam GO Bam



📺:FOX pic.twitter.com/iUm5qNhIeT — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 30, 2025

TB 17, AZ 10

Fourth Quarter

After just four plays, the Cardinals were able to gain possession back - though they were stumped on fourth-and-short by Tampa's defense after Knight was stopped on a toss play to the left-hand side.

Arizona's defense held strong on the ensuing drive, though McLaughlin nailed a 57-yarder to push Tampa's advantage back to double digits with under ten to play.

TB 20, AZ 10

After getting near the red zone, Trey McBride shook man coverage up the seam to find his eighth touchdown of the season, getting Arizona's deficit to three points with just under five minutes left.

Brissett to McBride brings it to a 3-point game in Tampa Bay



AZvsTB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/eGzXI4fxCQ — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

TB 20, AZ 17

The Cardinals got a clutch stop against Mayfield and co. on the ensuing drive, giving Brissett the ball back with one timeout and just under two minutes to play.

Starting at the AZ 9, Arizona was faced with a fourth down, Brissett's pass to Wilson fell incomplete, ensuring the Cardinals walked out with a loss.