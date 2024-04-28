New Chargers WR Brenden Rice Reacts to Being Drafted
The Los Angeles Chargers got a potential steal in the late rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday. They selected wide receiver Brenden Rice out of USC with the No. 225 overall pick after he slid down the draft.
Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, was expected to be taken somewhere in the third or fourth round of the draft by many experts. So the Bolts getting him in the seventh round should be seen as a major win for the team.
The new Chargers wide receiver took to social media right after the pick was made, showing his excitement. He likely was worried about sliding down in the draft but thankfully for him, he now joins a team with a star at the quarterback position.
Rice was special while with the Trojans, catching 45 passes for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He should fit in very well with the Bolts, likely becoming a depth piece early on.
But if Rice can show that he can perform, head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman will surely give him more playing time. This was an ideal landing spot for Rice and one that he likely never envisioned.
