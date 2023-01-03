Chargers at Broncos Betting Odds: Week 18 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 18 matchup against the Broncos.

The regular season finale will take shape between the Chargers and Broncos in Week 18.

The Chargers are playing to secure the No. 5 seed in the AFC in which they would travel to Tennessee or Jacksonville for the Wild Card Round.

As for the Broncos, sitting with a 4-12 record, their season holds nothing at stake other than having the opportunity to play spoiler.

Here's a look at the betting lines ahead of Week 18:

Chargers at Broncos Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-175), Rams (+145)

: Chargers (-175), Rams (+145) Over/under: 40.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The Chargers enter this week's matchup favored by 1.5 points, a fairly small spread in which the oddsmakers see this game being decided by one score.

The game's point total is slated at 40.5 points. The Chargers have averaged 23 points per game this season, while the Broncos average a league-worst 16 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Broncos Week 18 contest is set for Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Empower Field.

