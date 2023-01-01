Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Rams Week 17
The Chargers will take on the Rams in Week 17.
INGLEWOOD – The Chargers (9-6) and Rams (5-10) will face off in Week 17. Here's a look at this week's pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Rams.
Date, time and location
- Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT
- SoFi Stadium
How to watch and listen
- TV: CBS
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Where to stream
Final injury report
Chargers:
- OUT: S Derwin James
- QUESTIONABLE: FB Zander Horvath
Rams:
- OUT: DT Brian Allen, DT Aaron Donald, WR Ben Skowronek, QB John Wolford
- Questionable: OLB Leonard Floyd, TE Tyler Higbee
Betting odds
- Point spread: Chargers -6.5
- Moneyline: Chargers (-275), Rams (+225)
- Over/under: 40.5 points
*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.
Things to watch
- The return of Joey Bosa: The Chargers activated edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve in which he will appear in his first game since Sept. 25. Bosa, after undergoing surgery to repair both groin muscles and complete a full recovery, will be on a snap count against the Rams in his first game back. The Chargers' pass rush has had its best stretch of the season across the last three games, logging 13 sacks in that span. As Bosa enters the mix, he should only further cause disruption for their opposition.
- Can the Chargers defense stay hot?: Since Week 14, the Chargers defense has allowed an average of just 11 points per game. The defense has played their most complete stretch of football, coming up with crucial stops and timely takeaways. As the defense gets healthier, getting back a bulk of the personnel they entered the start of the season with, the defense could improve another step forward.
- Protecting Justin Herbert: The pass protection for Justin Herbert has been quite worrisome. He's been sacked 25 times in the last six games, the most in the NFL over that stretch. In the first 10 weeks of the season, Herbert was sacked just 12 times. The Rams will be without Aaron Donald, but still have Leonard Floyd to try and slow down who enters Week 17 with eight sacks.
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Chargers vs. Rams Game Day Betting Odds: Week 17 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers Plan to Activate Joey Bosa vs. Rams
- Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Injury Report: Friday
- Joey Bosa Opens Up About Road Back From Groin Surgery
- Chargers Designate Edge Rusher Joey Bosa to Return From Injured Reserve, Opening 21-Day Practice Window
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.