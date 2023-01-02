Chargers Rout Rams 31-10 With Complete Performance

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers entered Sunday's Battle of L.A. showdown against the Rams riding a three-game winning streak. However, their efforts in Week 17 can be categorized as the team's most complete win of the season, topping the Rams 31-10.

"I think that we're improving every time that we go out. A big thing that we've been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team and finding our best here down the stretch," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after his team's 10th win. "I think that we're finishing a lot better in all phases. I thought, offensively today, that was a step in the right direction, but we're still finding our best as a football team."

Offensively and defensively, the Chargers turned in quality contributions that led to the team's blowout win over their inner-city rivals. They totaled 431 yards of total offense with four touchdowns, and held the Rams to 10 points, including a scoreless second half.

"That performance is more indicative of the group that we have on offense," Staley said. "I think you saw kind of a complete performance by our group from start to finish. I thought we played as hard as we've played on offense. That was a big goal for us today is just play harder than we've ever played."

Two of the Chargers' offensive flaws this season have been their lack of success inside the red zone and inability to produce touchdowns coming out of halftime in the third quarter.

They went 3-for-3 in red zone trips, picking up a touchdown in each effort. The Chargers also snapped their third quarter touchdown drought. Justin Herbert hit Gerald Everett for a 6-yard score to register their first third quarter touchdown since Week 5.

"I think that our guys came out on a mission in that third quarter. ... You just really felt like that group, it was a big lift for them, like, 'We scored this thing, and that's kind of off our back now," Staley said. "Now, we can just keep it moving. That's what I think led to a complete performance, that third quarter leading to an even better fourth quarter, in terms of time of possession."

Running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Mike Williams sparked the offense, leading to a fourth quarter in which the Chargers turned to several backups in garbage time to close out their fifth win in six weeks.

Ekeler registered 161 scrimmage yards, with 122 being on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. He now sits two touchdowns shy from producing back-to-back 20 touchdown seasons. Ekeler also became the fifth running back to ever record 100 or more receptions in a single-season.

Williams, who came up with not one, but two one-handed catches, was Herbert's go-to target this week. He caught seven passes for 94 yards, including one reception in particular that could be in consideration for catch of the year.

"I don't know how anyone else does anything like that. He is about as special as it gets," Herbert said of Williams. "I wasn't able to watch the replay on the videoboard, and so we got up to the line of scrimmage just to get a play off to make sure that maybe he was in bounds. I'm definitely going to have to watch that one again."

On defense, the Chargers welcomed back edge rusher Joey Bosa following a groin tear that required surgery and held him out of play since Sept. 25. Bosa was on a snap count restriction, but Staley said it was good for him to get a steady diet of reps in his highly-anticipated return.

"I was glad to see him out there," Staley said of Bosa's return. "He improves our chances significantly. I think it was very important for him to get out there and play because the players know that they need the football shape.

"I thought he had a couple of really good rushes out there today. But again, more than anything, it's just him playing the game and getting that accumulation of snaps so it can be better next week."

Aside from two chunk plays from the Rams' rushing attack, one being a 23-yard touchdown run and another a 42-yard pitch play, the Chargers defense continued its hot stretch.

The Chargers held the Rams to 273 total yards, while tacking on three sacks – one being a strip sack from Kyle Van Noy in which he recovered the loose ball. Van Noy has logged a sack in four consecutive games, setting a career long streak.

"I'm proud of him. Old man's got some juice in him," Morgan Fox jokingly said of Van Noy's streak of sacks. He's been moving."

In securing another victory, the Chargers have now reached the double-digit win mark for the second time since 2010.

"We're building a culture here. It doesn't happen overnight. I think a lot of people don't think that's how it goes," Van Noy said. "It started last year and we're just building on it."

The Chargers locked themselves into at least the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture following Sunday's win. If the Ravens lose one of their final two games and the Chargers come out on top next week in Denver, they can move up into the No. 5 seed.

