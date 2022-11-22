Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation.

Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500.

The Cardinals have sputtered in recent weeks, as well. Arizona, now at 4-7, has dropped three of their last four games. Quarterback Kyler Murray hasn't played since Week 9 do to a hamstring injury, and it's possible he misses Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 12:

Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -4.5

Chargers -4.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-213), Cardinals (+175)

: Chargers (-213), Cardinals (+175) Over/under: 47.5 points

The opening point spread sits in favor of the Chargers by 4.5 points.

The point total is slated at 47.5 points, tied for the second-highest over/under line across all the games this week. With 11 weeks of games in the books, the Chargers average 23 points per game. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have averaged 22 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 contest is set for Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT at State Farm Stadium.

