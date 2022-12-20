Chargers vs. Colts Betting Odds: Week 16 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers enter Week 16 having won three of the last four games, and have played some of their best football on defense the last two weeks.
Holding a record of 8-6, the Chargers could clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Colts, plus needing a few other factors to fall their way.
The Colts, at 4-9, currently sit as a bottom-five team this season. Most recently, they've lost seven of the last eight games and are coming of last week's efforts in which they blew the biggest halftime lead in NFL history after being up 33-0 heading into the final two quarters of play.
Here's a look at the betting lines ahead of Week 16:
Chargers vs. Colts Betting Odds
- Point spread: Chargers -3.5
- Moneyline: Chargers (-213), Colts (+175)
- Over/under: 46.5 points
The Chargers enter this week's matchup as a 3.5-point favorite, a relatively close line in which the oddsmakers see the game being decided by one score.
The game's point total is slated at 46.5 points, the fourth-highest over/under line of the week. The Chargers have averaged 22 points per game this season, while the Colts average 18 points per game.
Kickoff for the Chargers-Colts Week 16 contest is set for Sunday, Dec. 26 at 5:15 p.m. PT at Lucus Oil Stadium.
