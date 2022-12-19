Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Titans Week 15

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup.

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis.

Final

Chargers 17, Titans 14

Justin Herbert was clutch when it mattered most. Cameron Dicker was money to win it. The Chargers improve to a 8-6 record and will travel to Indianapolis and face the Colts in Week 16 on Monday Night Football.

Fourth Quarter

Score Update: Chargers 17, Titans 14

4:27 pm: Cameron Dicker hits what would be a game-winning field goal to put the Chargers ahead by 3 if they can hang on here for the remaining four seconds left in regulation.

Incredible throw and catch as Justin Herbert hits Mike Williams for a 35-yard pickup to put the Chargers in field goal range.

Incredible throw and catch as Justin Herbert hits Mike Williams for a 35-yard pickup to put the Chargers in field goal range. Score Update: Chargers 14, Titans 14

4:20 pm: QB sneak by Ryan Tannehill for a touchdown. The Titans opt to kick the extra point rather than go for the two-point try with 48 seconds left.

Khalil Mack applies the pressure and Drue Tranquill cleans it up for a sack. The Chargers defense is up to four sacks today.

Kyle Van Noy sack. Back-to-back games he's recorded a sack.

Kyle Van Noy sack. Back-to-back games he's recorded a sack. Score Update: Chargers 14, Titans 7

3:49 pm: Austin Ekeler punches it in for a 3-yard touchdown run. The Chargers get points for the first time since their opening drive.

Justin Herbert hits Keenan Allen for 31 yards, their biggest play of the game.

Justin Herbert has completed 1,240 passes in his career, surpassing Matthew Stanford for the most ever within a player's first 50 career games.

Justin Herbert has completed 1,240 passes in his career, surpassing Matthew Stanford for the most ever within a player’s first 50 career games. 3:41 pm: The Chargers' pass rush is coming alive here. Chris Rumph sacks Ryan Tannehill two plays after Joe Gaziano brought him down. Titans come up empty on the 51-yard field goal try.

Third Quarter

3:37 pm: Joe Gaziano picks up the first sack of his NFL career.

DeMarcus Walker sacks Justin Herbert for the second time. Third time Herbert has been sacked today.

The Chargers defense has held the Titans to 33 yards across three possessions in the second half. Tennessee is just 1-for-6 on third down today.

Justin Herbert forces a ball to Mike Williams and gets picked off. This is Herbert's first game with multiple interceptions since Week 16 of last season.

Nasir Adderley intercepts Ryan Tannehill. This could be the jolt the Chargers desperately need to get things going after not much to show for.

Third quarter struggles continue this season for the Chargers. They punt on back-to-back possessions.

Third quarter struggles continue this season for the Chargers. They punt on back-to-back possessions. 2:59 pm: Justin Herbert sacked for the second time today. Chargers punt to start the second half.

Halftime

Chargers 7, Titans 7

The Chargers get the ball to start the second half.

Second Quarter

2:40 pm: Justin Herbert is picked off in the end zone just before halftime.

Joshua Palmer just limped off the field and is being looked at by team trainers.

Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph generating some pressure before the Ryan Tannehill dump-off pass on third down. Chargers set to receive the ball as we hit the two-minute warning.

Keenan Allen can't hang onto a deep pass from Justin Herbert on third down. Chargers punt.

Chargers are now 2-for-2 on fourth down attempts today.

Austin Ekeler is back in for the Chargers.

Austin Ekeler is back in for the Chargers. Score Update: Chargers 7, Titans 7

2:13 pm: Titans go wildcat. Derrick Henry takes it up the middle for a 4-yard touchdown run. All 63 yards on the Titans' drive were accounted for by Henry.

Derrick Henry rips off a 37-yard catch-and-run, which is good for the Titans biggest play of the game thus far.

Derrick Henry rips off a 37-yard catch-and-run, which is good for the Titans biggest play of the game thus far. 2:05 pm: The Chargers go three-and-out. Ryan Tannehill comes back in for the Titans after missing Tennessee’s last offensive series with an ankle injury.

First Quarter

1:50 pm: Rookie QB Malik Willis has entered the game for the Titans.

The Chargers' 14-play touchdown drive was the team's 28th scoring drive this season with 10 or more plays, the most in the NFL.

The Chargers’ 14-play touchdown drive was the team’s 28th scoring drive this season with 10 or more plays, the most in the NFL. Score Update: Chargers 7, Titans 0

Joshua Kelley touchdown. The Chargers get on the board first, capping off a 14-play drive.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to return.

Chargers go for it on fourth-and-two, and convert on a 4-yard pickup by Keenan Allen.

Justin Herbert gets sacked by Jeffery Simmons. The Titans have struggled to create pressure in recent weeks, but have done so early on here.

Ryan Tannehill is down on the field after being brought down by Khalil Mack. It looked like he got his ankle twisted. Titans go three-and-out on the opening drive.

Ryan Tannehill is down on the field after being brought down by Khalil Mack. It looked like he got his ankle twisted. Titans go three-and-out on the opening drive. 1:25 pm: The Chargers win the toss and defer to the second half.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT Location: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket

FuboTV, NFL Sunday Ticket Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Christopher Hinton

QB Easton Stick, S Derwin James Jr., RB Sony Michel, S JT Woods, T Storm Norton, WR Michael Bandy, DL Christopher Hinton Titans: WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, CB Tre Avery, S Amani Hooker, G Jordan Roos, DT Teair Tart, DL Denico Autry

