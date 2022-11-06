Skip to main content

Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the game day betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 9 matchup against the Falcons.

The Chargers return to action on Sunday against the Falcons following their bye week, searching for their fifth win of the season.

Despite the week off, the Chargers still remain vastly depleted with injuries. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle), TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back) and K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) have all been ruled out.

They also have two players who have a chance to play, but are listed as questionable, including WR DeAndre Carter (illness) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin).

As for the Falcons, CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) and LG Elijah Wilkinson (knee) have each been ruled out, while S Erik Harris (ankle) is questionable. Atlanta will also get back RB Cordarrelle Patterson off injured reserve as he makes his return after missing the last four games.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers at Falcons Game Day Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Chargers -1.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers -154, Seahawks +130
  • Over/under: 49.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

After opening as 2.5-point favorites, the spread now sits in favor of the Chargers by 1.5 points. However, covering the spread hasn't come easy for the Chargers as they've done so just once across their last five games. 

While the point spread has decreased by one point, the over/under has increased by one point. The game's point total sits at 49.5 points. Through the first eight weeks this season, the Falcons have averaged 25 points per game, while the Chargers average 23 points.

Kickoff for the Chargers at Falcons Week 9 contest is slated for Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

