Chargers Place TE Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve, Sign WR Keelan Doss to Active Roster

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have placed tight end Donald Parham Jr. on injured reserve and signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Parham re-aggravated his hamstring in practice this week, the same injury that forced him to miss the bulk of training camp and the first four games to start the season.

After appearing in back-to-back games in weeks five and six, Parham suffered a concussion and was held out of the Chargers' last game against the Seahawks prior to the bye week.

With Parham now sidelined for at least the next four games, the Chargers' tight end group will feature starter Gerald Everett and backups Richard Rodgers and Tre' McKitty.

As Keenan Allen and Mike Williams face injuries that will hold them out, Doss looks to round out the wide receiver group and could make his Chargers debut Sunday against the Falcons.

Doss was signed to the Chargers practice squad on Oct. 5 following stops with the Raiders, Jaguars, Falcons, Jets and Giants.

In nine career games, including two starts, Doss has totaled 11 catches for 133 yards – all coming with the Raiders in 2019 and 2020.

The Chargers have also activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons. Dicker will be the team's kicker this week after Dustin Hopkins and Taylor Bertolet are sidelined with injuries.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.