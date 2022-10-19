Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Week 7 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Here's a look at the early betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks.

The Chargers have rallied off three straight wins to push them to a record of 4-2 as they enter Week 7 where they'll host the Seahawks.

After things went south in Week 3 for the Chargers, suffering devastating injuries to left tackle Rashawn Slater, edge rusher Joey Bosa and wide receiver Jalen Guyton, they've kicked things into gear, winning twice on the road and once at home during a primetime slate.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks sit at 3-3 as quarterback Geno Smith has exceeded the expectations of many, pushing the ball downfield with regularity.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines ahead of Week 7:

Chargers vs. Seahawks Betting Odds

  • Point spread: Chargers -6.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-275), Seahawks (+225)
  • Over/under: 50.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The Chargers are favored by 6.5 points over the Seahawks in Week 7. Across the Chargers' three-game winning streak, they've covered the spread just one time.

The point total sits at 50.5 points between the two teams. Through six weeks, the Chargers and Seahawks have each averaged 24 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 contest is slated for Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

