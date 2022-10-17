Skip to main content

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6

The Chargers will take on the Broncos in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers and Broncos will meet on Monday Night Football for the first of two head-to-head matchups this season. While the Chargers are looking for their third consecutive win, the Broncos find themselves searching for ways to end their two-game losing streak.

Here's a look at the Week 6 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Broncos.

Date, time and location

  • Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT
  • SoFi Stadium

How to watch and listen

  • TV: ESPN and ABC
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

  • DOUBTFUL: WR Keenan Allen
  • QUESTIONABLE: T Trey Pipkins
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Day Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is defended by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) and inside linebacker Micah Kiser (43) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 Game Prediction

Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a tackle of Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Channeling Healthy Competition Between Alohi Gilman, Nasir Adderley

Broncos:

  • OUT: ILB Josey Jewell, S Caden Sterns
  • QUESTIONABLE: OLB Jonathan Cooper, RB Melvin Gordon, CB Damarri Mathis, G/C Quinn Meinerz, G Dalton Risner, TE Eric Saubert, OL Billy Turner 

Betting odds

  • Point spread: Chargers -4.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers -213, Broncos +175
  • Over/under: 45.5 points

Things to watch

  • Chargers run game: Last week, the Chargers put together their best performance of the season in running the football, totaling 238 yards on the ground. Austin Ekeler has cashed in five touchdowns across his last two games – three rushing and two receiving scores. The Broncos rank 18th against the run, allowing an average of 113 rushing yards per game. For the Chargers offense to be at its best, the running game has to get going in some form or fashion.
  • Mike Williams: Keenan Allen has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined once again in Week 6. During his absence, Mike Williams has shouldered the load of being Justin Herbert's go-to target. Williams, in three of the Chargers' last four games, has totaled over 100 yards. He'll likely be matched up against Patrick Surtain in what’s expected to be a back-and-fourth battle between the talented receiver and cornerback.
  • J.C. Jackson: Through the first five weeks, cornerback J.C. Jackson hasn’t lived up to the $82.5 million contract he signed during the offseason. He underwent ankle surgery just ahead of the season getting underway, giving him a late start before making his Chargers debut. But since taking the field on game days, appearing in three games thus far, Jackson has been underwhelming relative to the way he played in New England the last four years. The Chargers coaching staff has expressed patience in getting Jackson up to speed in their scheme as they remain optimistic he'll get it turned around for the better.

