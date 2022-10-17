Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6

The Chargers and Broncos will meet on Monday Night Football for the first of two head-to-head matchups this season. While the Chargers are looking for their third consecutive win, the Broncos find themselves searching for ways to end their two-game losing streak.

Here's a look at the Week 6 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Broncos.

Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT

SoFi Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: ESPN and ABC

ESPN and ABC Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

DOUBTFUL: WR Keenan Allen

QUESTIONABLE: T Trey Pipkins

Broncos:

OUT: ILB Josey Jewell, S Caden Sterns

QUESTIONABLE: OLB Jonathan Cooper, RB Melvin Gordon, CB Damarri Mathis, G/C Quinn Meinerz, G Dalton Risner, TE Eric Saubert, OL Billy Turner

Betting odds

Point spread: Chargers -4.5

Chargers -4.5 Moneyline : Chargers -213, Broncos +175

: Chargers -213, Broncos +175 Over/under: 45.5 points

Things to watch

Chargers run game: Last week, the Chargers put together their best performance of the season in running the football, totaling 238 yards on the ground. Austin Ekeler has cashed in five touchdowns across his last two games – three rushing and two receiving scores. The Broncos rank 18th against the run, allowing an average of 113 rushing yards per game. For the Chargers offense to be at its best, the running game has to get going in some form or fashion.

Mike Williams: Keenan Allen has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined once again in Week 6. During his absence, Mike Williams has shouldered the load of being Justin Herbert's go-to target. Williams, in three of the Chargers' last four games, has totaled over 100 yards. He'll likely be matched up against Patrick Surtain in what's expected to be a back-and-fourth battle between the talented receiver and cornerback.

Keenan Allen has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined once again in Week 6. During his absence, Mike Williams has shouldered the load of being Justin Herbert's go-to target. Williams, in three of the Chargers' last four games, has totaled over 100 yards. He'll likely be matched up against Patrick Surtain in what’s expected to be a back-and-fourth battle between the talented receiver and cornerback. J.C. Jackson: Through the first five weeks, cornerback J.C. Jackson hasn’t lived up to the $82.5 million contract he signed during the offseason. He underwent ankle surgery just ahead of the season getting underway, giving him a late start before making his Chargers debut. But since taking the field on game days, appearing in three games thus far, Jackson has been underwhelming relative to the way he played in New England the last four years. The Chargers coaching staff has expressed patience in getting Jackson up to speed in their scheme as they remain optimistic he'll get it turned around for the better.

