Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Benched vs. Broncos: 'It Just Wasn't Good Enough in the First Half'

It's been a rough start for J.C. Jackson in Los Angeles, who joined the Chargers after recording 22 interceptions across his three seasons prior in New England.

The Chargers gave Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million contract that includes $40 million guaranteed to enter the fold and serve as Brandon Staley's No. 1 cornerback on the team's revamped defense.

But through six weeks, Jackson has missed time with an ankle injury in which he had surgery on prior to the start of the season, and since returning to action, the results haven’t been on par with the contract he singed several months ago.

Jackson made his fourth start this season on Monday night against the Broncos and upon getting beat in coverage on two long receptions, the Chargers made a switch in the second half, benching their high-priced cornerback and turning to Michael Davis for the reminder of the game.

"It just wasn’t good enough in the first half and we felt like we needed to make a change," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said in explaining the decision.

Jackson allowed two catches for 86 yards and one touchdown in the first half against the Broncos, according to the metrics of Pro Football Focus. On the two catches Jackson allowed, he was beat by tight end Greg Dulcich for a 39-yard touchdown later followed by allowing a 47-yard grab by KJ Hamler.

Davis, his replacement, played 32 snaps during the second half and overtime, allowing one catch for five yards when targeted in coverage, per Pro Football Focus.

“I thought Mike gave us a chance in the second half," Staley said. "I liked the way that he played. He was ready. Proud of him. Proud of his teammates for helping him along."

Staley said earlier in the week that they're looking for Jackson to get into his "comfort zone" and back to playing the way he's shown he’s capable of doing during his first four years in the league.

“I think that J.C. just needs to get into his comfort zone, play in his technique and play his game," Staley said. "I think that sometimes it’s hard for people to understand that when you go to a new scheme, when you’ve kind of made your name in a new scheme — you’ve been in the same system, the same location, you’ve been hearing something the same way for four years or five years — and then you transition, there’s all this transition that happens."

The Chargers will be faced with configuring what the best plan of attack is moving forward with the Seahawks due up next on the schedule. Jackson, who they're financially tied too, and has played at an elite level in past seasons, is having a difficult time finding his footing.

But as Staley has previously eluded too, it's still that early transition phase as Jackson has appeared in just four games thus far.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.