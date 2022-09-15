Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Chiefs Week 2

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 matchup.

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 contest. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the entirety of the game.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT
  • Location: GEHA Field
  • TV: Fox 11 Los Angeles 
  • Streaming: Amazon Prime with Al Michels and Kirk Herbstreit
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

  • Chargers: WR Keenan Allen, TE Donald Parham Jr., RB Isaiah Spiller, DL Christian Covington, S JT Woods, OL Brenden Jaimes, QB Easton Stick
  • Chiefs: K Harrison Butker, RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, OL Darian Kinnard, DE Josh Kaindoh, DT Malik Herring, LB Jack Cochrane
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players enter the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Inactives

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass as Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers at Chiefs Week 2

Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Chiefs Game Day Betting Odds: Week 2 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

First Quarter

Updates soon to come.

