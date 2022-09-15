Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Chiefs Week 2
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 matchup.
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 contest. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the entirety of the game.
Pregame
- Date and time: Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5:15 p.m. PT
- Location: GEHA Field
- TV: Fox 11 Los Angeles
- Streaming: Amazon Prime with Al Michels and Kirk Herbstreit
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: WR Keenan Allen, TE Donald Parham Jr., RB Isaiah Spiller, DL Christian Covington, S JT Woods, OL Brenden Jaimes, QB Easton Stick
- Chiefs: K Harrison Butker, RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, OL Darian Kinnard, DE Josh Kaindoh, DT Malik Herring, LB Jack Cochrane
First Quarter
Updates soon to come.
