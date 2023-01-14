Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives

Which players in the Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round matchup are inactive?

The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.

On the Jaguars' injury front, they listed five players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and long-snapper Ross Matiscik (back).

Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Jaguars have released which players will be inactive for the Wild Card Round matchup.

Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:

Chargers inactives

QB Easton Stick

S JT Woods

RB Isaiah Spiller

TE Stone Smartt

T Storm Norton

WR Mike Williams

DL Tyeler Davison

Jaguars inactives

WR Kendric Pryor

CB Montaric Brown

CB Gregory Junior

OLB De’Shaan Dixon

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

