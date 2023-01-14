Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Inactives
The Chargers final injury report featured wide receiver Mike Williams as the only players to receive a game designation. However, the significance of not having his efforts available cannot be overstated what that means in terms of the magnitude of this loss. Williams was downgraded to out and didn’t travel with the team after further testing discovered a fracture in his back that occurred in last week's game that held no playoff seeding implications.
On the Jaguars' injury front, they listed five players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen) and long-snapper Ross Matiscik (back).
Following pre-game warmups, the Chargers and Jaguars have released which players will be inactive for the Wild Card Round matchup.
Here is the complete list of the team's inactives:
Chargers inactives
- QB Easton Stick
- S JT Woods
- RB Isaiah Spiller
- TE Stone Smartt
- T Storm Norton
- WR Mike Williams
- DL Tyeler Davison
Jaguars inactives
- WR Kendric Pryor
- CB Montaric Brown
- CB Gregory Junior
- OLB De’Shaan Dixon
- DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Pregame Report: Chargers at Jaguars
- Chargers at Jaguars Game Day Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Game Prediction
- Chargers WR Mike Williams Downgraded to Out For Wild Card Round Game vs. Jaguars
- Chargers Uncertain to Have WR Mike Williams For Wild Card Round Matchup vs. Jaguars
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.