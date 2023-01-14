Pregame Report: Chargers at Jaguars

The Chargers will take on the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round at TIAA Bank Field.

The Chargers (10-7) and Jaguars (9-8) will face off in the Wild Card Round. Here's a look at this week's pregame report, previewing the matchup.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT

TIAA Bank Field

TV: NBC

NBC Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Final injury report

Chargers:

OUT: WR Mike Williams

Jaguars:

QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamal Agnew, QB Trevor Lawrence, LS Ross Matiscik, WR Kendric Pryor, OL Brandon Scherff

Betting odds

Point spread: Chargers -2.5 (-110)

Chargers -2.5 (-110) Moneyline : Chargers (-138), Jaguars (+110)

: Chargers (-138), Jaguars (+110) Over/under: 47 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Things to watch

How the Chargers supplement the offense without Mike Williams: It won't be easy. Mike Williams has been the Chargers' consistent downfield threat, being the team's go-to target in the deep part of the field. The Chargers have averaged 3.5 more points per game and over 50 yards more per game when Williams is active. During his absence, Keenan Allen and second-year player Joshua Palmer will be heavily relied upon.

It won't be easy. Mike Williams has been the Chargers' consistent downfield threat, being the team's go-to target in the deep part of the field. The Chargers have averaged 3.5 more points per game and over 50 yards more per game when Williams is active. During his absence, Keenan Allen and second-year player Joshua Palmer will be heavily relied upon. Pressuring Trevor Lawrence: During the first meeting between these two teams in Week 3, the Chargers struggled to manufacture pressure on Trevor Lawrence. The Chargers' pass rush tallied 11 pressures, one quarterback hits and did not record a sack. To disrupt the Jaguars rhythm offensively that must change. Joey Bosa, who played just 13 snaps in Week 3 before suffering a torn groin muscle, will appear in his third game since making his return to play. The combination of Bosa, Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy should be able to improve the pressure this time around. Van Noy enter's the playoffs riding a streak of five games with a sack.

During the first meeting between these two teams in Week 3, the Chargers struggled to manufacture pressure on Trevor Lawrence. The Chargers' pass rush tallied 11 pressures, one quarterback hits and did not record a sack. To disrupt the Jaguars rhythm offensively that must change. Joey Bosa, who played just 13 snaps in Week 3 before suffering a torn groin muscle, will appear in his third game since making his return to play. The combination of Bosa, Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy should be able to improve the pressure this time around. Van Noy enter's the playoffs riding a streak of five games with a sack. Protecting Justin Herbert: The Chargers' pass protection has been hit-and-miss nearly all season. From weeks 1-9, Herbert was the least-sacked quarterback in the league. But in weeks 10-16, Hebert was sacked a league-high 27 times. The last two weeks, the Chargers' offensive line has kept him upright, holding opponents to just one sack and four quarterback hits in games against the Rams and Broncos. The Jaguars pose a pass rushing duo of two former first-round picks, featuring Travon Walker and Josh Allen, who are no strangers to applying pressure. Without having Williams available out wide, adequate time in the pocket for Herbert is even more important for the Chargers offense to function appropriately.

