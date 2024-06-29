Chargers News: Joshua Palmer Adjusting to Leadership Role Among WRs
The Los Angeles Chargers are ushering in a new era in their franchise after an offseason of significant moves. The Bolts look like a new team, one that fits with what head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to play like.
Gone are the veterans we've been accustomed to, like veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Both have ventured off to new teams, and the Chargers have done their best to add reinforcements. The wide receiver room is not as flashy or explosive as it was, but the Chargers are confident in the players they've signed and drafted. A lot is new with the team, excluding wide receiver Joshua Palmer. During a new conversation with Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Palmer acknoweldged that he is now viewed as the veteran in the room, and thus far, it's been an adjustment. Palmer spoke with the media and said his role as a leader is in development.
"I don't know, you probably have to ask somebody else. I wouldn't see myself as that. Ask other guys and see what they say [laughs]."
Although Palmer is just 24 years old, he is the old man in the room alongside veteran wide receiver DJ Chark, who is 27. The Charged wide receiver room may lack experience, but they are young, have a ton of promise, and could be perfect fits in Harbaugh and Greg Roman's offense.
The Bolts' wide receiver room may be their weakest group, but Palmer believes they've shown some promise and could surprise some folks.
"We're taking shape. We have a lot of different personalities and a lot of different guys," Palmer noted. "Only a couple guys are back from last season so everyone is fairly new and we're all learning each other."
The Chargers' wide receiver room has a lot to prove. The challenge remains whether this group will be enough to take the offense to the next level alongside star quarterback Justin Herbert.
