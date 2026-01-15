Texans WR Nico Collins Remains in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Sunday's Game vs. Patriots
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins remains in the concussion protocol on Thursday, according to a practice report from Jonathan Alexander of Houston Chronicle.
Alexander adds that it remains a "long shot" that he plays on Sunday against the Patriots in Houston's AFC divisional round playoff matchup.
Collins's likely inability to suit up is a major blow to Houston's offense after the star wide receiver was injured in Monday night's AFC wild-card win over the Steelers. Collins has been instrumental to the success of the Texans' passing game this season, catching 71 passes for 1,117 yards and six scores. This season is Collins's third straight year eclipsing the 1,000-plus yard receiving mark.
The Texans and Patriots are set for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough.
