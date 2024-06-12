Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Supplies State-of-LA Update for Minicamp Day 1
The Los Angeles Chargers begun their first mandatory minicamp under head coach Jim Harbaugh this week. The minicamp goes for three days as the conclusion to the team's OTAs and offseason program. After minicamp ends, the team breaks until training camp.
For Harbaugh and the Bolts, these OTAs and minicamp have been especially important as they have been installing and learning the new system. Harbaugh assessed how the team has done through OTAs and now minicamp.
"Another good week of football, just taking advantage of every minute, every hour. Every day we got a chance to get better at football," Harbaugh said, via Chargers.com's Omar Navarro. "That's really the entirety of it."
While minicamp has been going well, Harbaugh recognizes that they won't get a full view of the team's performance until they can wear pads during practice.
"I think I have a pretty good grasp of what can be seen now in the offseason," Harbaugh said. "But there's definitely positions that require the pads to be on to really have a true sense."
Ultimately though, Harbaugh maintains that the goal is simply to have a healthy team, which the Chargers overall do. The Chargers have a few players working through minor issues, but overall the team's stars are healthy and able to practice. In addition, the Chargers have perfect attendance at minicamp.
"I think we're really trending toward having our best and healthiest team going into training camp, which was the goal," Harbaugh added, via Navarro. "The original stated goal of the offseason, OTAs, minicamps, get our healthiest and best team to training camp. Happy to say we're trending in that direction."
